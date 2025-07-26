Why Twitch preparing for GTA 6 is likely a big deal

The release of GTA 6 will mark a new chapter in the Grand Theft Auto saga after more than a decade. This Rockstar Games title is set to drop in May 2026 and is lookingon the road to be the biggest launch in the gaming industry in a long time. For example, Twitch's Chief Monetization Officer (CMO) recently spoke with MeinMMO, discussing how the streaming giant is preparing for its arrival next year.This may seem natural at first, since video games are among the most commonly streamed content on the platform, but it is another indicator of just how big the upcoming Grand Theft Auto entry could be. So let's look at why Twitch's preparation for GTA 6 can be a sign of big things to come.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.Exploring why Twitch preparing for GTA 6 release is likely a big dealGrand Theft Auto 6's lead pair - Jason and Lucia (Image via Rockstar Games)Mike Minton, recently revealed in a recent interview with MeinMMO that the company plans to cover Grand Theft Auto 6's release in various phases. The first priority would be story mode, and then its potential multiplayer, which he says would be more important regarding the title's life-cycle on the platform.This suggests the industry expects GTA 6 Online to have just as big of an impact that GTA 5 Online has had over the years, if not bigger. Mike Minton also hoping for roleplaying support (RP servers) further indicates wide-scale coverage plans in the works. This, if present, might even result in an official Twitch RP server, which would be a major development.Also, according to the interview, Twitch plans to work with Rockstar Games as well as its parent company Take-Two Interactive, for the launch, discussing aspects like Twitch drops and activation-based partnerships.Check out: GTA VI launch plans by Twitch: Everything known so farTwitch does partner up with other publishers for their respective big launches. That said, the revelation of these plans this far out is pretty intriguing and isn't seen that often. It seems the company wants to establish itself as the premier platform to watch and engage with GTA 6 content when it drops, and even afterwards.Back in 2013, GTA 5 had a massive launch, securing $800 million in sales in 24 hours, and then $1 billion within three days. However, the excitement around its sequel appears to be a lot more among fans.And the way an online streaming giant like Twitch is reportedly gearing up for its arrival already shows the industry too expects GTA 6 to make huge waves.Read more: GTA 6 plans reportedly revealed by Twitch’s ‘Money Guy’Additionally, this could be a great opportunity for Twitch streamers, particularly aspiring ones, to make their mark in the gaming community. If these are just Twitch's plans for GTA 6, we can only wonder what Rockstar Games may have in store to ensure a big and successful launch.In a nutshell, we might witness a once-in-a-lifetime sort of event come May 26, 2026, wherein the entire gaming ecosystem could be focused on just one thing - Grand Theft Auto 6.Check out more related content:What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 gamesJoe DeRosa GTA 5Grand Theft Auto 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two monthsHow much will Grand Theft Auto 6 likely cost? Possibilities explored