Twitch's plans for GTA 6: Everything known so far

Twitch is working with GTA 6 officials to help push the game's launch. In a recent interview with MeinMMO, the streaming service's Chief Monetization Officer (CMO) Mike Minton (popularly known as Twitch's "Money Guy") talked about the various ways through which the company is working with both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive.Minton shared five ways through which Twitch is preparing for the release of Grand Theft Auto 6.Important things to know about Twitch's preparations for GTA 6On July 20, 2025, Mike Minton discussed the following aspects regarding GTA 6 in the MeinMMO interview:Focus on the single-player campaign.Support for multiplayer launch.Support for roleplaying mode.Support during PC release.Twitch officials working with both Rockstar and Take-Two.This outlines Twitch's collaboration with GTA 6 and its long-term plans to make the upcoming game a huge success.According to Minton, Twitch will first focus on promoting the Grand Theft Auto 6 story mode. He stated it as "the biggest game of our lives" and revealed that the streaming service would work with Take-Two Interactive to activate the title.&quot;We will work with Take-Two and so on to make it as big as possible for them and activate it on Twitch as they want for the launch of their game&quot;.Also read: Rockstar's subtle GTA 6 map tease might have gone unnoticedNext, he talked about the multiplayer version of Grand Theft Auto 6. While Rockstar Games has yet make any announcements regarding this, the CMO was optimistic that it would be released sometime in the future. He called it an important part of the game's lifecycle on Twitch and hoped to see some magic.Minton also talked about the role-playing mode in the upcoming title. However, he said he's not aware whether the support would come from mods or directly from Rockstar. When MeinMMO asked him about official Twitch roleplay servers for Grand Theft Auto 6, he said the streaming platform would like to be a part of the process.While the PC version of the upcoming installment is still under wraps, Mike Minton stated,"And then there's also going to be a PC phase somewhere. They are only releasing it for consoles. So there are a lot of things and milestones in the launch of this game."We can presume Twitch will also provide support for the GTA 6 PC version when it releases.Lastly, the CMO revealed that Twitch employees are currently working with both Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive. According to him, the collaboration primarily focuses on marketing and business development of the upcoming title.These things indicate GTA 6 and Twitch have a solid collaboration, and gamers and streamers will greatly benefit from it after the release.