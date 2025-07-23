  • home icon
  • GTA
  • Why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month (July 2025)

Why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month (July 2025)

By Suyash Sahay
Published Jul 23, 2025 17:55 GMT
Analyzing why fans shouldn
Analyzing why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start in July 2025 (Image via Rockstar Games)

The gaming community is eagerly waiting for GTA 6 pre-orders to start so that they can secure their copy of the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto installment. Rockstar Games has confirmed its release date for May 2026, but there is no official word on when it will go up for pre-order. However, there are a few rumors going around, claiming this option might be made available pretty soon — as soon as July 2025, to be precise.

Ad

Needless to say, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, as there are no official statements corroborating them. Nevertheless, for those wondering, this article will explain why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. Furthermore, certain aspects are based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Here's why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month (July 2025)

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

On July 3, 2025, X user @GTASixJoker stated that according to a "reputable leaker," GTA 6 pre-orders are expected to go live later this month. We are almost at the end of July, and no such indications have been officially made by Rockstar Games. Additionally, the tweet didn't disclose who this "reputable leaker" was, which raises further doubts.

Another rumor on the topic stems from a July 12, 2025, post from X user @GTAGolden_. They asked Rockstar support about when GTA 6 pre-orders could start, to which the response, allegedly, was "in 2 weeks."

Ad
Ad

Check out: What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 games

That said, it is worth noting that @GTAGolden_ themselves have stated that the website glitched, and that this response likely means nothing.

Given that there are a few days left in this month as of this writing, some may be hoping for the option to be made available in the coming days based on these rumors. However, fans should keep their expectations low, because considering the title's May 26, 2026 release date, it seems quite unlikely for its pre-orders to go up so early.

Ad

For comparison's sake, we can take a look at Rockstar Games's last two big releases: Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The former was initially targeting a Spring 2013 launch (covering March, April, and May), and at that time, its pre-orders started in November 2012.

Rockstar announces GTA 5 pre-orders (Image via Rockstar Games)
Rockstar announces GTA 5 pre-orders (Image via Rockstar Games)

Also check: Rockstar's subtle GTA 6 map tease might have gone unnoticed

Ad

The latter went through a couple of delays before finalizing an October 2018 release date, and Rockstar then put it up for pre-order only in June of that year.

Taking these examples and the upcoming title's release date into account, fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start as early as July 2025. Early 2026 or December 2025 (at the very least) seem like more plausible starting points for the same. That said, once again, remember that this is only speculation.

Ad

Check out more related content:

About the author
Suyash Sahay

Suyash Sahay

Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.

Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.

Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.

If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications