The gaming community is eagerly waiting for GTA 6 pre-orders to start so that they can secure their copy of the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto installment. Rockstar Games has confirmed its release date for May 2026, but there is no official word on when it will go up for pre-order. However, there are a few rumors going around, claiming this option might be made available pretty soon — as soon as July 2025, to be precise.Needless to say, these rumors should be taken with a grain of salt, as there are no official statements corroborating them. Nevertheless, for those wondering, this article will explain why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month.Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis. Furthermore, certain aspects are based on leaks and rumors and should be taken with a grain of salt.Here's why fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start this month (July 2025)On July 3, 2025, X user @GTASixJoker stated that according to a &quot;reputable leaker,&quot; GTA 6 pre-orders are expected to go live later this month. We are almost at the end of July, and no such indications have been officially made by Rockstar Games. Additionally, the tweet didn't disclose who this &quot;reputable leaker&quot; was, which raises further doubts.Another rumor on the topic stems from a July 12, 2025, post from X user @GTAGolden_. They asked Rockstar support about when GTA 6 pre-orders could start, to which the response, allegedly, was &quot;in 2 weeks.&quot;Check out: What GTA 6 potentially targeting 60 FPS could mean for future PS5 gamesThat said, it is worth noting that @GTAGolden_ themselves have stated that the website glitched, and that this response likely means nothing.Given that there are a few days left in this month as of this writing, some may be hoping for the option to be made available in the coming days based on these rumors. However, fans should keep their expectations low, because considering the title's May 26, 2026 release date, it seems quite unlikely for its pre-orders to go up so early.For comparison's sake, we can take a look at Rockstar Games's last two big releases: Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2. The former was initially targeting a Spring 2013 launch (covering March, April, and May), and at that time, its pre-orders started in November 2012.Rockstar announces GTA 5 pre-orders (Image via Rockstar Games)Also check: Rockstar's subtle GTA 6 map tease might have gone unnoticedThe latter went through a couple of delays before finalizing an October 2018 release date, and Rockstar then put it up for pre-order only in June of that year.Taking these examples and the upcoming title's release date into account, fans shouldn't expect GTA 6 pre-orders to start as early as July 2025. Early 2026 or December 2025 (at the very least) seem like more plausible starting points for the same. That said, once again, remember that this is only speculation.Check out more related content:Will pre-orders of Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation Store open this month?How much will Grand Theft Auto 6 likely cost?Why the projected Grand Theft Auto 6 price of $80 makes senseGrand Theft Auto 6 projected to sell 85 million copies in two months