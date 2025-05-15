GTA 6 pre order date and time speculation (All regions)

Many gamers are wondering what the GTA 6 pre order date and time could be. The upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment, first fresh entry in the series since 2013, is likely the most anticipated video game there has ever been. It recently got delayed to May 2026, which was a major disappointment for fans, but its second trailer and screenshots have restored the excitement, or perhaps even elevated it.
As of this writing, Rockstar Games has not announced an official GTA 6 pre order date or time. That being said, we can take a look at the studio's patterns from the past and speculate about the possibilities.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
GTA 6 pre order date and time (all regions): Possibilities explored
As mentioned, the official GTA 6 pre order and time have not been revealed by Rockstar Games yet. However, an exact release date has been announced. So, if we take a look at the gaps between release and pre order dates of some previous Rockstar titles, we can speculate a potential pre order date for the studio's next title.
For those wondering, the official GTA 6 release date at the moment is May 26, 2026. Grand Theft Auto 5 (the last fresh installment in the series) released in September 2013, but it was originally targeting a Spring 2013 launch, which likely would have been March, April, or May. Its pre orders went live on November 5, 2012, making for a gap of four to five months.
Check out: Someone recreated GTA 6 trailer 2 in GTA 5
Red Dead Redemption 2, Rockstar Games' last brand new video game, came out on October 26, 2018. This title's pre orders began on June 4 of that year, which again shows a four month gap.
Taking both of these examples and Grand Theft Auto 6's May 26, 2026 release date into account, we can speculate that the GTA 6 pre order date might arrive in early December 2025.
Also check: GTA 4 remastered release date: Exploring the 2025 rumor
As for the possible pre order time, it might be 12 am local time for all regions on the GTA 6 pre order date. Alternatively, Rockstar Games might start the pre ordering process at 2 am PST that day, which is usually when GTA Online DLCs go live. Based on that, here are the expected GTA 6 pre order time for all regions:
- US Pacific Time: 2:00 am PST
- US Mountain Time: 3:00 am MST
- US Central Time: 4:00 am CST
- US Eastern Time: 5:00 am EST
- Brazil: 7:00 am BRT
- United Kingdom: 10:00 am GMT
- Germany: 11:00 am CET
- Russia: 1:00 pm MSK
- UAE: 2:00 pm GST
- India: 3:30 pm IST
- Singapore: 6:00 pm SST
- China: 6:00 pm CST
- Japan: 7:00 pm JST
- Sydney, Australia: 9:00 pm AEDT
- Perth, Australia: 6:00 pm AWST
- New Zealand: 11:00 pm NZDT
Readers are once again reminded that these are only speculated GTA 6 pre order date and time. Rockstar Games is yet to announce them officially.
