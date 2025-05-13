Are there children in GTA 6? Screenshots explored

Rockstar Games has uploaded a plethora of GTA 6 screenshots and artwork on its official website. This was done alongside the second trailer's release, and a particular image has sparked speculations regarding the inclusion of children in the title. The screenshot in question is of Leondia's Grassrivers region, and some fans believe to have possibly spotted a kid in it.
Grand Theft Auto games have never featured children among the ambient pedestrians, so if true, this would be a significant change. With that said, let's take a closer look at the speculation about there possibly being a kid in an official GTA 6 screenshot.
Note: This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Fans speculate there might be children in GTA 6 based on a screenshot
The GTA 6 screenshots uploaded on Rockstar Games' official website range from characters to locations. The latter category includes images from the Grassrivers region in Leonida (the fictional state in which the title is set), which seems to be an iteration of the Florida Everglades.
One particular screenshot belonging to this area shows what may be a waterside restaurant, and some fans believe that there might be a kid sitting with two other NPCs in this very image. Interestingly, the stature of this NPC does seem to reflect that of a kid to an extent, but there is no confirmation yet.
Check out: GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparison
Rockstar Games hasn't commented on this speculation or indicated anything that would suggest the inclusion of children in GTA 6. Neither of the GTA 6 trailers has shown any children around in Vice City or any other part of the state of Leonida either.
Titles in the Grand Theft Auto franchise feature violent gameplay elements, which may likely be why Rockstar has refrained from including kids in them so far. However, as Cyberpunk 2077, a relatively recent open-world title with similar gameplay elements, did include kids along with other pedestrians in Night City, the possibility cannot be denied completely.
Also check: 7 things Grand Theft Auto 6 leaked gameplay disclosed
The CD Projekt RED title, notably, does not allow any kind of violent interactions with children, and that is the path that Rockstar could also follow if it wishes to include kids in a Grand Theft Auto title for the very first time. That being said, there is no official confirmation of there being children in GTA 6 so far, as already mentioned, and hence, readers should take rumors and speculations as such, no matter how intriguing, with a grain of salt.
