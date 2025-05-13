GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparison: 7 biggest changes noticeable so far

Several Grand Theft Auto fans are engaging in GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparisons since the release of the second trailer a few days ago. The two titles are over a decade apart (in fact, the latter is still a year away from this point), so the differences were expected. However, the upcoming title's visual fidelity looks far more impressive than what one may have expected.

Grand Theft Auto 6's two trailers, as well as the plethora of screenshots, have offered a good glimpse at what is to come. So, here are 5 points of comparison between GTA 5 and GTA 6, in terms of the graphics. These 7 changes are the only ones noticeable so far, and more may surface later.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.

Trending

GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics: Car interiors, character models and other big changes noticed so far

1) Water

GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics: Water comparison (Images via Rockstar Games)

Leonida (the state in which the GTA 6 map is set) looks to have several water bodies, and the graphics look incredibly realistic in this department. Be it the waves, splashes or the different colors used to showcase varying depths, everything has been rendered in great detail.

GTA 5's water effects aren't bad, especially for its time, but the enhancement is visible. The surface reflection is also superior in the sequel to a large extent.

2) Car interiors

GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics: Car interiors (Images via Rockstar Games || GTA Wiki)

Car interiors in GTA 5 usually have low-quality textures, particularly in vehicles in the game from close to launch.

On the contrary, car interiors in the upcoming title flaunt a high quality. The dashboard dials, the texture of the materials used, and even options on the multimedia screen can be seen clearly in some GTA 6 screenshots.

3) Character models

GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics: Character models (Images via Rockstar Games)

Character models have likely shown the biggest change when it comes to a GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparison. While really good for the early 2010s, the character models in GTA 5 lack minute skin details.

On the other hand, the models in its sequel look very real. Finer details like veins, arm hair, sweat, and even subtle muscle movement seem more apparent in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Check out: 7 things GTA 6 leaked gameplay disclosed about the upcoming title

4) Sand on foot

Sand sticks to the feet of the NPCs on the beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

Another interesting graphical feature concerning character models in GTA 6 is the presence of sand at their feet when on the beach. Trailer footage and screenshots display this quite well.

The NPCs also roam around beaches in GTA 5, but this effect cannot be seen on them in that game.

5) Bubbles

Bubbles form in cold beer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The 2-minute 10-second mark in the GTA 6 trailer 2 shows bubbles forming in a cold beer bottle. The beer moving around with the bottles' movement is impressive, but the fizzing bubbles prove the developers' attention to detail.

This kind of graphical effect is not present in GTA 5.

6) Explosion effects

GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics: Explosion effects (Images via Rockstar Games)

The GTA 6 trailer 2 provided a good first look at the upcoming title's explosion effects. Lucia blows up some cop cars using what seems to be a grenade launcher, setting them ablaze in a realistic manner with sparks and fire all around.

This is a major upgrade from GTA 5, wherein the explosions are not as powerful visually.

7) Reflections

TV footage being reflected on a glass nearby (Image via Rockstar Games)

Reflections are much more dynamic and realistic in Grand Theft Auto 6. It is not just water, but any surface you would expect to see reflections in, that is seemingly doing that in real time. These reflective surfaces include watches, rear-view mirrors, glasses, and windows.

Even a photo frame in the GTA 6 trailer 2 reflects visuals from a TV next to it in real-time. This level of detail, again, is a significant change from Grand Theft Auto 5.

Read more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More