GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparison: 7 biggest changes noticeable so far

Several Grand Theft Auto fans are engaging in GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparisons since the release of the second trailer a few days ago. The two titles are over a decade apart (in fact, the latter is still a year away from this point), so the differences were expected. However, the upcoming title's visual fidelity looks far more impressive than what one may have expected.
Grand Theft Auto 6's two trailers, as well as the plethora of screenshots, have offered a good glimpse at what is to come. So, here are 5 points of comparison between GTA 5 and GTA 6, in terms of the graphics. These 7 changes are the only ones noticeable so far, and more may surface later.
Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions and analysis.
GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics: Car interiors, character models and other big changes noticed so far
1) Water
Leonida (the state in which the GTA 6 map is set) looks to have several water bodies, and the graphics look incredibly realistic in this department. Be it the waves, splashes or the different colors used to showcase varying depths, everything has been rendered in great detail.
GTA 5's water effects aren't bad, especially for its time, but the enhancement is visible. The surface reflection is also superior in the sequel to a large extent.
2) Car interiors
Car interiors in GTA 5 usually have low-quality textures, particularly in vehicles in the game from close to launch.
On the contrary, car interiors in the upcoming title flaunt a high quality. The dashboard dials, the texture of the materials used, and even options on the multimedia screen can be seen clearly in some GTA 6 screenshots.
3) Character models
Character models have likely shown the biggest change when it comes to a GTA 5 vs GTA 6 graphics comparison. While really good for the early 2010s, the character models in GTA 5 lack minute skin details.
On the other hand, the models in its sequel look very real. Finer details like veins, arm hair, sweat, and even subtle muscle movement seem more apparent in Grand Theft Auto 6.
Check out: 7 things GTA 6 leaked gameplay disclosed about the upcoming title
4) Sand on foot
Another interesting graphical feature concerning character models in GTA 6 is the presence of sand at their feet when on the beach. Trailer footage and screenshots display this quite well.
The NPCs also roam around beaches in GTA 5, but this effect cannot be seen on them in that game.
5) Bubbles
The 2-minute 10-second mark in the GTA 6 trailer 2 shows bubbles forming in a cold beer bottle. The beer moving around with the bottles' movement is impressive, but the fizzing bubbles prove the developers' attention to detail.
This kind of graphical effect is not present in GTA 5.
6) Explosion effects
The GTA 6 trailer 2 provided a good first look at the upcoming title's explosion effects. Lucia blows up some cop cars using what seems to be a grenade launcher, setting them ablaze in a realistic manner with sparks and fire all around.
This is a major upgrade from GTA 5, wherein the explosions are not as powerful visually.
7) Reflections
Reflections are much more dynamic and realistic in Grand Theft Auto 6. It is not just water, but any surface you would expect to see reflections in, that is seemingly doing that in real time. These reflective surfaces include watches, rear-view mirrors, glasses, and windows.
Even a photo frame in the GTA 6 trailer 2 reflects visuals from a TV next to it in real-time. This level of detail, again, is a significant change from Grand Theft Auto 5.
