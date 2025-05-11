Will GTA 6 have online mode: Speculations and predictions

Grand Theft Auto 6's recently showcased details have greatly impressed fans, but some are also wondering, "will GTA 6 have online mode?". Both the trailers, screenshots, and other details on its website focus on the upcoming title's story mode elements, but Rockstar Games, the title's developer, has said nothing about a multiplayer mode so far.

Ad

This may be concerning to a few, particularly those who greatly enjoyed Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, GTA Online. However, there is reason to believe that Grand Theft Auto 6 could very likely have one too.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

Will GTA 6 have online mode like GTA 5 Online: Possibilities explored

Will GTA 6 have online mode: The title's official artwork featuring its protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 had an immensely successful launch back in 2013 and has continued performing well financially for Rockstar Games in the last decade, having sold over 210 million units to date. The title's story mode is enjoyable, but it's the multiplayer, GTA Online, that has played an incredibly important role in its fortune.

Ad

Trending

Regular free DLCs and an open-world online environment like no other have kept the title popular as ever. This is why when GTA 6 trailer 2 and all the recently revealed details only talk about story mode elements, some fans wonder, will GTA 6 have an online mode?

Will GTA 6 have online mode: Official GTA 5 Online screenshot (Image via Rockstar Games)

Check out: GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak

Ad

While there is no answer to this question officially just yet, the success of Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer suggests that GTA 6 could very likely have an online mode of its own too. It might even follow a similar model and get free DLCs every now and then. This would keep players hooked, increase the title's longevity, and give Rockstar time to work on the next potential Grand Theft Auto entry or some other kind of project.

Ad

Rockstar's 2018 release, Red Dead Redemption 2, also included a similar kind of online platform, which further suggests that the developer's next title might have one of its own as well.

Also check: Will GTA 6 have Pride parades

That being said, readers should remember that this is only speculation, and whether Grand Theft Auto 6 features a multiplayer remains to be seen at this point. The title is now set to release on May 26, 2026, and so, we might get an answer to "Will GTA 6 have online mode" closer to that date. GTA Online was also showcased for the very first time in August 2013 via a trailer, just a month before Grand Theft Auto 5's release.

Ad

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More