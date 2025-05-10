Is GTA 5's Michael De Santa in GTA 6? Possible Easter egg explored

Some fans are wondering if Rockstar Games might bring back GTA 5's Michael De Santa in GTA 6. The speculations began after the upcoming title's second trailer dropped. The character himself didn't appear in it and wasn't mentioned directly either, but it is being suspected that an Easter egg related to him may have been spotted in the trailer's initial moments.

This potential teaser has been a major talking point on social media, and even Michael's actor has reacted to it. Let's explore whether GTA 5's Michael De Santa could return in GTA 6, and what this possible Easter egg is in the new trailer.

Note: This article discusses speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Possible GTA 6 trailer 2 Easter egg related to GTA 5's Michael De Santa explored

The possible Easter egg is the boat on the right (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 6 trailer 2's opening segment features protagonist Jason Duval talking to a character named Brian Heder. A boat can also be seen partly in the area, as shown in the image above, and some fans believe it could be Michael's boat (yacht, to be precise) that got stolen in GTA 5.

This happens in the story mission Father/Son in Rockstar Games' 2013 release. Michael's son, Jimmy De Santa, tries to sell his boat, but it gets stolen instead. Fans are now wondering if the boat seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's new trailer could be the same one.

As intriguing as this speculation appears, there is no concrete evidence so far that suggests this is Michael De Santa's boat from GTA 5. They look pretty similar at first glance, but there seem to be slight differences, such as the brown strip from the original being absent in the sequel's iteration. The yacht fenders also have a different color scheme.

Easter eggs are not uncommon in Grand Theft Auto games. In fact, GTA 5 had one related to GTA 4's protagonist Niko Bellic. However, the chances of this boat being a Michael Easter egg in GTA 6 seem to be low at the moment.

Michael De Santa's actor, Ned Luke, has also reacted to the speculations, stating that he's coming to get his boat from Jason.

"I’m coming Jason…For my boat"

This also seems to be a light-hearted comment, rather than any sort of hint about Michael De Santa returning in GTA 6. Protagonists from one Grand Theft Auto game appearing in another is extremely rare, and while we cannot rule out the possibility completely just yet, nothing strongly points toward Michael returning in the sequel either at the moment.

