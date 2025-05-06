Is Bobby Moynihan in GTA 6? Trailer 2 details explored

GTA 6 trailer 2 has introduced several new characters. Rockstar Games released it without any prior announcements, taking the gaming world by surprise, albeit a positive one after the recent delay confirmation. Among the newly introduced characters is Cal Hampton, a friend of the lead character, Jason, and some suspect that well-known actor and writer Bobby Moynihan could play him.
There is no confirmation for any of the Grand Theft Auto 6 cast members' voice actors yet. So, in short, there is no way to confirm whether Bobby Moynihan is in the game. All of this is just speculation at this point, but it is intriguing nonetheless. Let's explore the possibilities of Bobby Moynihan likely playing Cal Hampton in GTA 6.
Note: This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
Does GTA 6 trailer 2 feature a character played by Bobby Moynihan: Possibilities explored
Cal Hampton is one of the characters introduced in the GTA 6 trailer 2. Here is a brief description of him provided on Rockstar Games' official website:
"Jason’s friend and a fellow associate of Brian’s, Cal feels safest hanging at home, snooping on Coast Guard comms with a few beers and some private browser tabs open."
Fans suspect Bobby Moynihan might be playing the character. The actor and writer is best known for his work on the hit show Saturday Night Live, as well as for the 2024 film Inside Out 2.
We only get a few brief appearances and dialogues from the character in the trailer, but some fans already seem convinced.
Cal Hampton does resemble Bobby Moynihan to an extent, and his voice isn't that different either, which makes the speculations understandable. Celebrities have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games before, so it wouldn't be surprising if that turned out to be the case. Therefore, while there is no official confirmation, there seems to be a possibility.
However, another section of the fanbase suspects chef and actor Matty Matheson might be playing Cal Hampton instead.
It remains to be seen if any of the speculations are correct. As already stated, Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the GTA 6 cast's actors so far.
