GTA 6 Jason voice actor: Possibilities and predictions

Grand Theft Auto fans' hunt for the Jason voice actor in GTA 6 has been going on for a while and has gotten more interesting after Rockstar Games dropped the much-anticipated title's second trailer. For those wondering, Jason Duval is the second lead character in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment. His name was revealed via the leaked development footage in 2022 itself, but has only now been officially confirmed.
Rockstar has yet to reveal who plays him, but that hasn't stopped fans from speculating. Let's look at a few possibilities and predictions for who might be the Jason voice actor in GTA 6.
Note: This article is based on speculations and rumors. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Who could be Jason's voice actor in GTA 6?: Possibilities explored
Grand Theft Auto fans have been trying to figure out who could be the GTA 6 Jason voice actor ever since the first trailer came out. The character appears briefly in it and only utters one word in a deep, raspy voice, "trust". Nevertheless, some fans believe that it might be Dylan Rourke voicing him.
The actor's voice sounds similar, but the fanbase has pointed out other seemingly better candidates. For instance, some suspect Gregory Connors might be Jason's voice actor in GTA 6.
Not only does his voice have that deep, raspy tone similar to that of the character, but his resume allegedly mentioned a voice-over role in a Rockstar Games project that was apparently removed later on.
Then there is Roger Craig Smith, an actor who has prior experience in voice acting in video games. He played Kyle Crane, the lead character of 2015's zombie survival game Dying Light, and after hearing more of Jason's voice in GTA 6 trailer 2, Smith seems like a pretty good candidate.
The video attached in the tweet above features a few of Jason's lines from the new trailer, Kyle Crane speaking in a Dying Light cutscene, as well as a bit of Roger Craig Smith himself, and it goes without saying that they do sound quite similar.
Nevertheless, without official confirmation from Rockstar Games, there is no way to definitively know who could be Jason's voice actor. Readers should take these rumors and speculations with a grain of salt. May 26, 2026, is the latest GTA 6 release date, so we can expect more information to be provided as we get closer.
