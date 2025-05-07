Is IShowSpeed in GTA 6: Rumors and speculations

People have been asking if IShowSpeed is in GTA 6 ever since Rockstar Games dropped a new trailer for its upcoming release. For those wondering, IShowSpeed is one of the most popular streamers at the moment and has millions of followers on various social media platforms. He recently reacted to the game's new trailer, and rumors of him likely being in it seem to have surfaced from there.
That said, as far as things are concerned officially, there is no indication of IShowSpeed being in Grand Theft Auto 6 yet. Nevertheless, let's take a closer look at the rumors and speculations.
Note - This article is speculative and reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.
IShowSpeed in GTA 6 rumors and speculations: All you need to know
IShowSpeed has over 39 million subscribers on YouTube and more than 40 million followers on TikTok. He reacted to the GTA 6 trailer 2 after it was released without any prior announcement from Rockstar, and a particular moment caught the streamer's attention.
A sign that reads "Watkins Auto Parts" can be seen at around the 2-minute and 30-second mark in the trailer. IShowSpeed's real name is Darren Jason Watkins Jr, and that seems to be why the sign stood out to him. He reacted to it by exclaiming:
"I'm in the game!"
Check out: GTA 6 trailer 2 surpasses 26 million views on YouTube, Guinness World Records keeping an eye on it
This comment was very likely made as a joke, but it appears to have started rumors and speculations about IShowSpeed possibly being in GTA 6. However, as already stated, there is no official confirmation of this so far.
In fact, Rockstar Games hasn't revealed the actors for any of Grand Theft Auto 6's characters yet, not even those of Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos, the two protagonists.
Also check: GTA 6's marketing deal with Sony could be real, suspect fans after watching trailer 2
Moreover, Rockstar is incredibly secretive about its projects during development, and if IShowSpeed were in GTA 6, he very likely would not have been allowed to reveal it in this manner.
It is worth noting that celebrities have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games before, and so it wouldn't be surprising if a well-known personality like IShowSpeed showed up in its much-anticipated next installment. That said, as there is no official confirmation yet, readers are advised to take any rumors or speculations related to this topic with a pinch of salt.
