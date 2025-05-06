GTA 6's marketing deal with Sony could be real, suspect fans after watching trailer 2

Ever since GTA 6 was revealed in 2023, fans suspect that Rockstar Games could do a marketing deal with Sony. While there’s no official word from either side, the developer released the new footage earlier today, May 6, 2025, and surprised everyone with jaw-dropping details. As exciting as gamers should be, the trailer spawned further speculation.

Fans quickly noticed that the footage itself was claimed to be captured on a PS5 by Rockstar Games. This raised questions as to why the developer chose to share this detail in the newly released trailer.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion and analysis.

“Sony got a marketing deal with Rockstar,” suspect fans after watching the GTA 6 trailer 2

Fans immediately flocked to the internet, post-watching the GTA 6 trailer 2, and shared their suspicion of a possible deal between Rockstar Games and Sony. A notable member of the Grand Theft Auto community, @videotechuk_, stated the following on X:

“Looks like Sony got a marketing deal with Rockstar. All that GTAVI footage was captured on base PS5”

@AllwhichIam replied to their post, sharing thoughts after seeing the trailer:

“L after L for Xbox”

Their comment seemingly points towards the recent availability of Xbox titles on PlayStation consoles. This also stirs speculation about why Rockstar might have chosen PlayStation for a marketing deal instead of Xbox.

In 2023, a popular name in the gaming industry, MAGG, claimed that the GTA 6 marketing deal is locked down with Sony for PS5 and PS5 Pro. They also stated that fans will hear about this in the second trailer.

MAGG also suggested that many might pick PS5 over Xbox for playing Grand Theft Auto 6 because of this alleged marketing deal. Notably, the GTA 6 wishlist has already opened on PlayStation Store, further strengthening the rumors of a deal between Rockstar and Sony.

As of writing, there’s no official confirmation on the Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing deal with Sony. However, fans can expect to hear more about it soon.

