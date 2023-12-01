GTA
  • GTA 6 marketing rights will reportedly belong to PS5

GTA 6 marketing rights will reportedly belong to PS5

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified Dec 01, 2023 19:58 GMT
A brief report on GTA 6 marketing rights belonging to PS5 (Image via Rockstar Games)

Earlier today, Rockstar Games announced the release date for the GTA 6 trailer to much fanfare, and it seems the game's marketing rights will go to PS5. According to former Bend Studios developer Alex Smith, PlayStation will oversee the marketing for GTA 6 on PS5. They further added that the PlayStation is already considering a PS5 Pro bundle with the game.

The first trailer of the Grand Theft Auto 6 will be released on December 5, 2023.

GTA 6 and PS5 Pro might be released together based on the recent report

As seen in the aforementioned X post, Alex Smith claims that Grand Theft Auto 6 marketing rights will belong to PlayStation. Aside from the PS5 Pro bundle, he also stated that the game will not receive a simultaneous release on PC and consoles. Instead, PC players might have to wait at least 1 year after the game's release.

The report came hours after Rockstar Games announced the timings for the GTA 6 trailer. According to the developers, fans will get the first glimpse of the next Grand Theft Auto title this coming Tuesday at 9 am ET.

Here are the trailer's release timings as per different time zones:

  • 6 am PT - Tuesday
  • 2 pm GMT - Tuesday
  • 3 pm CET - Tuesday
  • 7: 30 pm IST - Tuesday
  • 11 pm JST - Tuesday
  • 1 am AEDT - Wednesday
  • 3 am NZDT – Wednesday

Grand Theft Auto 5 actor Ned Luke also reacted to the announcement in the following post on X, formerly Twitter today:

“#LFG Here we go...Man, that's EARLY...”

While no concrete information has been revealed related to the trailer or the game, a Bloomberg report of November 8, 2023, confirmed a Miami-like fictional setting and two protagonists – a girl and a boy.

Fans are advised to take all rumors and reports with a grain of salt until Rockstar confirms anything related to the next Grand Theft Auto title.

