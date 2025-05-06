  • home icon
GTA 6 wishlist now open on PlayStation Store for PS5, reconfirms its release date

By Neeraj Bansal
Modified May 06, 2025 22:09 GMT
By Neeraj Bansal

Modified May 06, 2025 22:09 GMT
A brief report on GTA 6 wishlist now opened on PlayStation Store for PS5, reconfirming its release date (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games released the second trailer for GTA 6 on May 6, 2025, surprising fans across the world. Many were thrilled to get a new glimpse of the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title. However, the developer had one more surprise up its sleeve – the GTA 6 wishlist is now open on PlayStation Store. The PS Store also reconfirmed its release date of May 26, 2026, dismissing any concerns of another delay.

Read on to learn how to wishlist Grand Theft Auto 6 on PlayStation Store.

GTA 6 wishlist begins on PlayStation Store: Here’s how to wishlist before its release date

A screenshot of the Grand Theft Auto 6 wishlist page on PlayStation Store (Image via PlayStation)
A screenshot of the Grand Theft Auto 6 wishlist page on PlayStation Store (Image via PlayStation)

While GTA 6 is set to release in May 2026, PS5 players can already wishlist GTA 6 on the PlayStation Store. They can use this link to access the website.

Furthermore, the website shows the release date and time of GTA 6 – 5/26/2026 09:30 am GMT+5:30. Here’s some information about the upcoming game on the PS Store:

“Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida — forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.”
This announcement has quelled speculations of another possible delay. @Yoblapyo commented on the situation, claiming that they are convinced that May 26, 2026, is the final GTA 6 release date.

With the Grand Theft Auto 6 wishlisting, trailer 2, and some screenshots being available now, the developers have seemingly kickstarted the game's marketing. Fans can expect more information, as Rockstar’s parent company, Take-Two Interactive, has a scheduled earnings call next week.

Also Check: GTA 6 trailer 2 surpasses 26 million views on YouTube, Guinness World Records keeping an eye on it

About the author
Neeraj Bansal

Neeraj Bansal

Twitter icon

Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.

With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.

Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.

Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul
