Is Dana Snyder in GTA 6? Speculations and possibilities

Some people are speculating that Cal Hampton might be played by actor Dana Snyder in GTA 6. For those wondering, Cal is a supporting character in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto installment who was introduced recently in its new trailer. No voice actors for any of the much-awaited Rockstar Games titles's cast have been revealed yet, but some fans believe they might have found out one of them.
In fact, they are busy trying to figure out who all could be behind the different characters that have appeared so far. However in this case, the suspected actor has already provided an answer. With that said, let's take a closer look at the speculations of Dana Snyder being in GTA 6.
Taking a closer look at Dana Snyder in GTA 6 rumors and speculations
Dana Snyder is an American actor, comedian, producer, as well as writer, and even has experience in voice acting. For instance, he voiced a character named Master Shake in the Aqua Teen Hunger Force animated TV series.
After Rockstar dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, a bunch of people began speculating that he might be playing a character in the upcoming game, too, one named Cal Hampton. Cal is a friend of the title's protagonist, Jason Duval, and although he only spoke a few lines in the trailer, that was seemingly enough to convince some that he is likely being played by Snyder.
For instance, X user @theimpresionist was confident that they had heard the actor and comedian's voice in the trailer.
X user @Eitak42 also expressed a similar sentiment in their tweet, uploading an image of Master Shake, the Aqua Teen Hunger Force character voiced by Dana Snyder, in it.
That said, Dana Snyder is not playing Cal Hampton in GTA 6. The actor himself confirmed this in his reply to @Eitak42's tweet above, stating that while he loves the series and has played every single installment, he is not a part of the next one.
"Sadly that is not me….i would have brought too much heat! I love GTA from @RockstarGames and played every one religiously, and it’s always been on my bucket list to be in one…there’s always GTA 7, 8 or 9 right guys?"
Nevertheless, while Dana Snyder is out of the list of potential Cal Hampton actors, other individuals like Jack Black, Matty Matheson, and Bobby Moynihan are also being speculated for the role by a section of the fanbase.
As mentioned previously, Rockstar Games has not confirmed actors for any of its upcoming title's characters just yet.
