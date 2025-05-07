Who plays Lucia in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

“Who plays Lucia in GTA 6?” has been one of the most frequently asked questions in the Grand Theft Auto community for years. While Rockstar Games released the game's highly anticipated second trailer on May 6, 2025, the mystery surrounding the female protagonist remains.

However, eagle-eyed fans have been searching the internet for clues and concluded that Manni L. Perez plays Lucia in GTA 6. It should be noted that the actor’s involvement remains unconfirmed, and readers are advised to take this information with caution.

Fans believe Manni L. Perez plays the role of Lucia in GTA 6

Speculation linking Manni L. Perez to the role of Lucia in GTA 6 has circulated since late 2023, with many fans convinced that she is the voice actor behind the character. However, neither Rockstar Games nor Perez herself has commented on the matter.

For now, the identities of the real-life actors behind the GTA 6 protagonists remain a mystery.

Nevertheless, Grand Theft Auto fans continue to monitor Manni L. Perez, hoping she will drop hints about playing Lucia in GTA 6. The community even uncovered an interview in which she was asked about her collaboration with Rockstar Games.

It is worth noting that Perez previously voiced an unnamed Latina blackjack dealer inside The Diamond Casino in Grand Theft Auto Online. Given Rockstar Games’ tendency to rehire voice actors for different roles, fans believe this strengthens the possibility of her playing Lucia in GTA 6.

While it is unconfirmed who plays Lucia in GTA 6, Rockstar Games has shared some details about the female protagonist when it released GTA 6 trailer 2.

In an official Newswire post published on May 6, 2025, the developer revealed that Lucia has always been a rebel. The prison scene from the first trailer was also elaborated on as follows:

“Life has been coming at her swinging ever since. Fighting for her family landed her in the Leonida Penitentiary. Sheer luck got her out.”

Lucia Caminos will be the first female protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto series, and Rockstar Games has portrayed her as a strong character. She is also romantically involved with Jason Duval, and together, they go on a crime spree in the state of Leonida.

More details about her will be revealed as we approach the GTA 6 release date.

