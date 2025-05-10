Will GTA 6 have Pride parades? Rumor explored

"Will GTA 6 have Pride parades?" is a question being asked in the Grand Theft Auto community of late. Rockstar Games recently dropped a second trailer for its upcoming title, along with a bunch of other information. Not too long afterward, an image propagating a rumor about the upcoming title having Pride parades began making rounds on social media.
Rockstar Games, or any of the trailers and screenshots released so far, however, don't indicate anything as such. We take a closer look at the rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 likely having Pride parades.
Note - This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.
Will GTA 6 have Pride parades rumor: All you need to know
The Pride parade is an annual event about celebrating people who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community. It is organized on a large scale in the United States of America, and as Grand Theft Auto titles capture different aspects of American society and culture, some fans have been asking, "Will GTA 6 have Pride parades?"
Not much had been revealed about Grand Theft Auto 6 for a really long time, but then on May 6, 2026, Rockstar Games dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, several screenshots, as well as brief information about many of its characters. Shortly after this information dump, chatter about the game likely featuring Pride parades began taking place on social media.
The image in the X post above (not the original source) is being shared widely with this rumor. However, as far as things go officially, there is no such indication. The character models in the image above do resemble the art style of Grand Theft Auto 6 to an extent, but they seem to be edited or AI-generated.
GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, or any other details revealed so far have shown nothing that suggests the inclusion of Pride parades. This does not completely rule out the possibility of the event being featured in the title, as it might be revealed later on, but on the basis of what we know so far, Pride parades have not been confirmed to be a part of GTA 6.
Rockstar Games recently delayed the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to May 26, 2026 (it was earlier targeting a Fall 2025 release window). So from this point, there's still a year left in its arrival, and further details might be revealed close to the new launch window.
