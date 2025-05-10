Will GTA 6 have Pride parades? Rumor explored

"Will GTA 6 have Pride parades?" is a question being asked in the Grand Theft Auto community of late. Rockstar Games recently dropped a second trailer for its upcoming title, along with a bunch of other information. Not too long afterward, an image propagating a rumor about the upcoming title having Pride parades began making rounds on social media.

Ad

Rockstar Games, or any of the trailers and screenshots released so far, however, don't indicate anything as such. We take a closer look at the rumor about Grand Theft Auto 6 likely having Pride parades.

Note - This article discusses rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take them with a grain of salt.

Will GTA 6 have Pride parades rumor: All you need to know

Will GTA 6 have Pride parades: New official artwork of the game's protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pride parade is an annual event about celebrating people who belong to the LGBTQIA+ community. It is organized on a large scale in the United States of America, and as Grand Theft Auto titles capture different aspects of American society and culture, some fans have been asking, "Will GTA 6 have Pride parades?"

Ad

Trending

Not much had been revealed about Grand Theft Auto 6 for a really long time, but then on May 6, 2026, Rockstar Games dropped GTA 6 trailer 2, several screenshots, as well as brief information about many of its characters. Shortly after this information dump, chatter about the game likely featuring Pride parades began taking place on social media.

Will GTA 6 have Pride Parades: Image being used with this rumor (Image via X/@YorchTorchGames)

Check out: GTA 6 closed beta with 58 trophies leak

Ad

The image in the X post above (not the original source) is being shared widely with this rumor. However, as far as things go officially, there is no such indication. The character models in the image above do resemble the art style of Grand Theft Auto 6 to an extent, but they seem to be edited or AI-generated.

GTA 6 trailer 2, screenshots, or any other details revealed so far have shown nothing that suggests the inclusion of Pride parades. This does not completely rule out the possibility of the event being featured in the title, as it might be revealed later on, but on the basis of what we know so far, Pride parades have not been confirmed to be a part of GTA 6.

Ad

Also check: Michael De Santa in GTA 6? Possible Easter egg explored

Rockstar Games recently delayed the Grand Theft Auto 6 release date to May 26, 2026 (it was earlier targeting a Fall 2025 release window). So from this point, there's still a year left in its arrival, and further details might be revealed close to the new launch window.

Check out more related content:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Suyash Sahay Suyash is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in Rockstar Games' GTA franchise. Suyash uses in-depth research and knowledge of his immense experience with the game series to ensure readers have access to the most reliable information. His insightful content pieces have raked in more than 5 million views in just a little over a year's time.



Suyash holds a B.Tech degree and ventured into the world of gaming at a young age through the Prince of Persia Sands of Time trilogy. However, upon encountering GTA Vice City’s 1980s aesthetic, music, and vintage cars, he became enamored with the game, leading him to explore the rest of the franchise.



Suyash prefers solo titles to multiplayer, especially ones with a well-crafted story and character arcs. He admires journalist Jason Schreier for the respect he commands in the industry and the reliability of his news pieces. To ensure the accuracy of his own pieces, he checks multiple reputable sources and insiders.



If he were to recommend a game to a skeptic, it would be Naughty Dog’s Uncharted series. When he’s not roaming the streets of Los Santos in GTA V, you can find him playing football, watching movies, or working out. Know More