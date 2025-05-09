Many Grand Theft Auto fans are quite excited about the GTA 6 soundtrack as they wait for the game to release next year, in May 2026. Rockstar Games has yet to disclose the entire list of songs that will be a part of Leonida's radio stations, but the two GTA 6 trailers released so far have revealed a few of them. While the first only had one song, the other featured a few more.

Let's take a look at the songs in the official GTA 6 soundtrack that have been confirmed so far.

Official GTA 6 soundtrack confirmed so far: Love is a Long Road, Hot Together, and more

Rockstar Games released the first GTA 6 trailer in December 2023, and as mentioned, it featured a single background song throughout. After that, it took 17 months (and a delay announcement) for the game's second trailer to come out. Although it also had a "main" background song like the first trailer, a few others can be heard in its initial moments as well.

1) GTA 6 soundtrack - Love is a Long Road

Love is a Long Road was the song Rockstar Games used for Grand Theft Auto 6's first trailer. It is a rock/pop song by Tom Petty, and is a part of his 1989 album titled Full Moon Fever.

2) GTA 6 soundtrack - Thunder Island

Thunder Island can be heard in this part of the game's second trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Thunder Island is featured very briefly in the opening bits of Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer. It can be heard faintly in the background as Jason Duval interacts with Brian Heder. This soft rock song was the lead single of Jay Ferguson's 1977 album, which is also titled Thunder Island.

3) GTA 6 soundtrack - Child Support

Child support can be heard in this part of the second trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Like Thunder Island, Child Support is also featured very briefly in the second trailer of Rockstar's upcoming title. It plays in the background as we see Jason driving for the very first time. This is a song by Zenglen, and came out back in 2004 as part of his album titled 5 Etwal.

4) GTA 6 soundtrack - Everybody Have Fun Tonight

This part of GTA 6's second trailer features the song Everybody Have Fun Tonight (Image via Rockstar Games)

Everybody Have Fun Tonight is a new wave/pop song by Wang Chung. The band dropped it as a single for their 1986 album titled Mosaic, and it plays for a moment as Jason is seen driving across Vice City in GTA 6's second trailer.

5) GTA 6 soundtrack - Talkin' to Myself Again

Talkin' to Myself Again is used in this section of the GTA 6 trailer 2 (Image via Rockstar Games)

We also get to hear Tammy Wynette's Talkin' to Myself Again in Grand Theft Auto 6's new trailer. It plays for a bit as we see Leonida's cops interacting with some NPCs. This is a country song from the artist's 1987 album, Higher Ground.

6) GTA 6 soundtrack - Hot Together

Hot Together can be considered the main background song for GTA 6's latest trailer. It starts playing right as Lucia walks out of prison and continues through to the end. This is a pop/R&B song by the Pointer Sisters, and it came out in 1986 as part of the band's album of the same name.

