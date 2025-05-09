GTA 6 to run at 30 FPS on PS5: Speculation explored

The visuals showcased in the second trailer for GTA 6 (captured on a PS5) have greatly impressed viewers. The graphics and lighting look incredibly realistic and detailed, leaving gamers seemingly even more excited for the title than they already were. However, some are wondering if the game would be able to hit high framerates (fps) like 60 fps on consoles like the PS5 itself.

While official confirmation is yet to arrive, the analysts at Digital Foundry, a reputed video game and hardware technology analysis company, believe that might not be the case. With that said, let's explore the speculations of GTA 6 likely running at 30 fps on the PS5.

Note: The information presented in this article is based on speculations by Digital Foundry analysts and isn't officially confirmed by the game's developers. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Digital Foundry speculates GTA 6 might run only at 30 fps on PS5

Digital Foundry recently went over GTA 6's second trailer, breaking down its different aspects and trying to analyze what kinds of technology were being used.

Around the 36:46 mark in the video, John Linneman, one of the experts in the panel, asked the others whether they think the title could feature a 60 fps mode. He personally believes that may not be the case and guesses that the game's launch version for the commodity consoles would run at 30 fps only:

"This is difficult to say, but I'm gonna, cause maybe they surprise us, but my personal guess is that it's gonna be 30 fps only, but we'll see, I'd love to be wrong."

Alexander Battaglia, another Digital Foundry expert present in the panel, believes that Grand Theft Auto 6 would be a 30 fps game as well. He stated that Ray Traced Global Illumination (RTGI), a lighting tech that they suggest is seemingly being used in the trailer footage, doesn't tend to run well with a "massive open world" at 60 fps. That said, Battaglia also speculates that there may be a 40 fps mode on some systems.

An official Grand Theft Auto 6 screenshot featuring Vice City (Image via Rockstar Games)

While it remains to be seen just how Rockstar's next iteration of the Grand Theft Auto franchise actually performs on the PS5, it should be noted that even GTA 5's current-gen console port targets 30 fps on the Fidelity Graphics Mode, which has Ray Tracing features.

Cyberpunk 2077, a relatively recent open-world title with impressive visual effects, also runs at around 30 fps on the PS5 with Ray Tracing enabled.

Taking these things into account, it does seem like GTA 6 might run only at 30 fps on the PS5 and even other current-gen consoles. However, it must be noted that all of this is only speculation, and Rockstar Games hasn't revealed any official details about its performance yet.

