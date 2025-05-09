Is Liberty City in GTA 6? Rumors and speculations

Liberty City’s inclusion in GTA 6 is currently one of the most discussed things in the Grand Theft Auto community. Rockstar Games showcased various parts of the State of Leonida in the second trailer. Some viewers also spotted Liberty City vehicle license plates. After this, fans began to speculate on whether we will get access to multiple cities in the upcoming game.

While there is no official confirmation yet, on a lighter note, we can say that Liberty City is technically a part of GTA 6, and there are solid reasons for it. More details are discussed below.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Rockstar Games may include Liberty City in the GTA 6 gameplay

In one of the scenes in the GTA 6 trailer 2, Jason Duval jumps onto the back of a moving truck. The vehicle is registered in Liberty City, as evident from the number plate. This led fans to speculate whether Rockstar Games will allow us to visit the City of Liberty in the upcoming game.

The HD Universe Liberty City state was featured in 2008’s Grand Theft Auto 4 and was mentioned multiple times in Grand Theft Auto 5 and Grand Theft Auto Online. However, Rockstar Games never allowed players to visit it in the latter games. Therefore, it is unclear whether we will be able to physically visit Liberty City again until the GTA 6 release date.

However, Rockstar mentioned that Lucia Caminos is originally from Liberty City. The Newswire published with the second trailer described the GTA 6 protagonist as follows:

“Lucia wants the good life her mom has dreamed of since their days in Liberty City — but instead of half-baked fantasies, Lucia is prepared to take matters into her own hands.”

Considering this and the vehicle license plates, we can confidently say that Liberty City is a part of the Grand Theft Auto 6 storyline. However, whether or not we will have access to the map remains to be seen after the game’s release.

On a side note, the GTA 6 trailer 2 also showed number plates from a state named Gloriana.

