Is GTA 6 story based on Bonnie and Clyde? Everything known so far

While Rockstar Games partially revealed the GTA 6 story in the second trailer, there is one question that has yet to be answered. The Grand Theft Auto community has been speculating that the upcoming installment would feature a storyline inspired by Bonnie and Clyde. Both the first and second trailers showed some promising hints, and the notion may come true after the release.
However, unless we get to go through the entire storyline, readers are advised to take these instances with a grain of salt.
Rockstar Games may have taken inspiration from Bonnie and Clyde for the GTA 6 storyline
Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow were two real-life criminals who became notorious during the 1930s. They both were involved in robbing banks, murders, kidnappings, and many other crimes. Considering the gameplay style of the Grand Theft Auto series, the GTA 6 story is also seemingly inspired by them.
Both GTA 6 protagonists were seen committing various crimes together in the leaks, the first reveal trailer, and also in the GTA 6 trailer 2. Moreover, Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos also have a romantic bond between them, similar to Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow. Considering these factors, we can confidently assume that the GTA 6 story is based on the real-life criminal duo.
Another thing to note is that former Rockstar North technical director Obbe Vermeij also stated that the GTA 6 story is similar to Bonnie and Clyde’s case. Sharing the second trailer on his X profile, Obbe wrote:
“Bonnie & Clyde it is.”
Even though this does not confirm the plot officially, we can be sure that we may get a similar storyline after the GTA 6 release date.
While fans have been discussing how Rockstar Games will unfold Grand Theft Auto 6’s plot, one X user even tried to predict the game's ending with a Bonnie and Clyde-style twist. They stated that the GTA 6 story would have three endings, where players get to choose ‘Bonnie and Clyde’ as the third option.
While the speculations and theories regarding the GTA 6 story surely look intriguing, nothing can be said for sure until the game’s official release.
