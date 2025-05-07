How much did it cost to make GTA 6? Leaks and rumors explored

How much did it cost to make GTA 6? is a question many gamers have in their mind right now, and there is a good reason behind it. Rockstar Games recently released the most anticipated GTA 6 trailer 2, showcasing jaw-dropping details, a kind of like something never seen before for a video game. Naturally, fans are curious to know exactly how much Rockstar spent on its development.

While there’s no official word on the matter, there has been a rumor that the developer has a budget of $1-2 billion for the game. Let’s explore further and try to find an answer to how much did it cost to make GTA 6?

Note: Aspects of this article are based on the writer’s opinion and analysis of the available reports. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

How much did it cost to make GTA 6? Everything we know so far

One of the earliest sources to know how much it cost to make GTA 6 is the individual who leaked the game in 2022. He claimed that Grand Theft Auto 6 has been in development since 2014, and Rockstar Games has spent over $2 billion on it so far.

Since then, many rumors have been circulating on the internet that the total GTA 6 budget of the developer is somewhere around $1-2 billion. While there’s no official confirmation on it at the time of writing, the cost to make GTA 6 should be big enough considering the quality we have seen in the new footage.

The GTA 6 trailer 2, released by Rockstar Games on May 6, 2025, was fully captured in-game on PS5, as revealed at the end of the video. The level of detail, polish, and other elements certainly didn’t look cheap at all. This is the level of detail everyone has been expecting the developers to deliver, and the new trailer suggests they will.

How much did it cost to make GTA 6: The level of details in the new footage suggests a big budget already (Image via Rockstar Games)

Keep in mind that the total budget has been rumored to be $1-2 billion, which includes other expenses as well, like marketing and promotion. Rockstar could get external marketing help by shaking hands with a media giant like Sony. Fans have been suspecting that the GTA 6 marketing has likely been secured by PlayStation.

The game already being available to wishlist on PlayStation Store further stirs the marketing rumors with Sony.

It’s unlikely that the official answer to “how much did it cost to make GTA 6?” would be available before the game’s release. Such things often come into light after the game’s release.

