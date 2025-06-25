GTA 6 wishlist finally opens on Xbox Series X/S

Rockstar Games has finally added the GTA 6 wishlist option for Xbox players. The game is scheduled to release on May 26, 2026. But, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S players can now wishlist it and add it to their libraries. While PlayStation 5 players already got this option in May 2025, the studio finally started promoting the game on Xbox consoles.

Read on to learn more details about the GTA 6 wishlist option.

Rockstar Games now allows current-gen Xbox players to wishlist GTA 6

On June 25, 2025, Rockstar Games added the Xbox store page for Grand Theft Auto 6. The game will be released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S next year, and players are already in line (figuratively) to get their hands on it.

Follow the steps below to add GTA 6 to your wishlist:

Open the game store on your Xbox Series X/S console(s). Search Grand Theft Auto VI. Click on the heart icon to add the game to your wishlist.

Since the GTA 6 release date is still far away, Rockstar Games has currently disabled the buy option for the game. However, once the developer decides to start the pre-order process, you may get to purchase it.

It is worth noting that the studio has not released any new updates about the game with the Xbox Series X/S wishlist option. The store page includes the two official trailers and eight screenshots that were released on May 6, 2025.

However, one thing to note is that the game has an estimated rating that the Entertainment Software Rating Board may provide. Rockstar Games predicts that the upcoming game may get a Mature rating. The official statement reads as follows:

“Rating pending likely Mature 17+”

Nonetheless, you can download and install a small portion of Grand Theft Auto 6, which is likely to be a placeholder for the final version. The downloadable file size is approximately 328 MB, and you can keep it stored in your Xbox Series X/S consoles until the game releases.

Grand Theft Auto fans are eager to play the new game after waiting for over a decade.

