  • GTA
  Is Jay Klaitz in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

Is Jay Klaitz in GTA 6? Possibilities explored

By Mridul Dutta
Published Jun 23, 2025 08:32 GMT
GTA 6
Jay Klaitz is rumored to be in GTA 6 (Images via IMDb, Rockstar Games)

While Rockstar has yet to disclose the artists behind the characters in GTA 6, some fans believe that Jay Klaitz voices one of the NPCs. Jay has been a part of the Grand Theft Auto series for a long time and is popularly known for his role as Lester Crest in GTA 5. Since he already plays a major role, his return in the upcoming game is unlikely.

However, fans are confident that Jay Klaitz voices Cal Hampton in GTA 6.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

Fans believe Jay Klaitz is a part of GTA 6

Rockstar showed Cal Hampton in GTA 6 trailer 2, where he was seen talking in various scenes. This led some fans to theorize that his voice was very similar to Lester Crest from Grand Theft Auto 5. The above clip showed a fan comparing Cal’s voice with Lester's.

Since there are some similarities, a few fans commented that Lester Crest might return in the upcoming game.

Fans expect to see Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)
Fans expect to see Lester Crest in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Images via X)

Jay Klaitz’s character — Lester Crest — has appeared on multiple occasions throughout Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. His last physical appearance was in The Diamond Casino Heist in 2019. Before that, Jay had worked in the following GTA projects:

  • The Ballad of Gay Tony (2009)
  • Grand Theft Auto 5 (2013)
  • Grand Theft Auto Online (2013)
  • GTA Online: Heists (2015)
  • GTA Online: Bikers (2016)
  • GTA Online: The Doomsday Heist (2017)

Keeping this in mind, expecting Rockstar Games to use Jay Klaitz to voice a new character in GTA 6 is a pipe dream. Jay Klaitz’s contribution to the series already spans across three titles. Therefore, he may not be the voice artist of Cal Hampton in the upcoming game.

It is worth noting that some fans also believe Bobby Moynihan voices Cal Hampton in the upcoming game. However, until Rockstar Games or the artists themselves officially reveal it, we cannot say for sure.

It is worth noting that both Lester Crest and Jay Klaitz are very active in the Grand Theft Auto community. The latter frequently interacts with GTA 5 and GTA Online fans on digital platforms.

Lester also calls or texts you in the game after every major DLC update. For example, you can get a text from him after buying the Darnell Bros. Garment Factory in GTA Online.

Mridul Dutta

Mridul Dutta

Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.

Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.

GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics.

Edited by Ripunjay Gaba
