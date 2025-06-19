DrDisRespect may have leaked a massive GTA 6 release twist

Streamer DrDisRespect has claimed to have some news about the GTA 6 release event. While the gaming community has waited for the title for years, the recent delay announcement broke many fans’ hearts. However, the streamer said the delay had to do with the PC version of the upcoming game.
Although DrDisRespect has claimed to have insider information regarding GTA 6 release, readers are advised to take the information herein with a pinch of salt.
DrDisRespect claims GTA 6 release will come with a PC version
(Timestamp: 3:06 minutes)
In a video reacting to the GTA 6 trailer 2, DrDisRespect stated the following:
“Ladies and gentlemen, I got inside information. And the reason why GTA 6 was delayed for a year is because they (Rockstar Games) want to launch it on PC at the exact same time as consoles. You heard it here first, live.”
It is worth noting that the upcoming game was supposed to be out in December 2025. However, on May 2, 2025, Rockstar Games announced the GTA 6 release delay and said the new date would be May 26, 2026.
A few days later, the gaming studio released the second trailer, an official website, and several new images and artwork to please fans. However, none hinted at a PC version release. Instead, Rockstar Games revealed that the entire second trailer was captured on a base PlayStation 5.
Even so, there have been rumors about the GTA 6 release on PC, and DrDisRespect’s claims now add fuel to them. The Take-Two CEO also hinted at this in an IGN interview, stating:
“With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”
While the CEO’s statement differs from DrDisRespect’s claims, the interview was conducted before the GTA 6 release delay and trailer 2 release. Nonetheless, the credibility of the latter’s claims is yet to be verified.
