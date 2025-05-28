GTA 6 PC release: Rumors, speculations, and when to expect it

Rockstar Games has yet to announce the GTA 6 PC release date, leaving fans eager to know more about it. The gaming community has waited over a decade for the release date on consoles. However, PC gamers will have to wait a while. There have been many speculations and rumors regarding the GTA 6 PC release date, with most hinting at a waiting period of around two years.

This article explores some rumors and speculations regarding the GTA 6 PC release date.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and reflect the writer’s opinions.

GTA 6 PC release is one of the most anticipated things in the gaming community

In recent years, Rockstar Games released its PC projects after launching them on major consoles. Therefore, the community believes that the GTA 6 PC release date will come one or two years after the game is out on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

After the GTA 6 release delay announcement, many PC fans speculate that the game will be released on the said platform in 2028. This aligns with GTA 5’s release pattern for PC, which was nearly two years after it was out on consoles.

However, there is also a rumor that the upcoming game’s PC and console release dates could be the same. This is after Corsair Gaming's CEO stated the GTA 6 PC version could arrive in early 2026.

While his claim is yet to be debunked, readers should note that he made the statement a few days before Rockstar Games delayed the GTA 6 release date to May 2026.

If we consider official sources, Take-Two Interactive's CEO previously hinted at a GTA 6 PC release date after the game is made available on consoles. In an interview with IGN, the CEO stated the following:

“With regard to others in our lineup, we don't always go across all platforms simultaneously. Historically, Rockstar has started with some platforms and then historically moved to other platforms.”

Thus, it is best to keep expectations for a GTA 6 PC release low for the time being and consider the possibility of it being out in 2027-2028. Or, Rockstar could also release the PC version with the next-gen console versions, similar to GTA 5.

