3 ways GTA 6 can improve heists over GTA 5

Heists have become an important part of the Grand Theft Auto gameplay, and GTA 6 is also expected to include them. Since Grand Theft Auto 5 improved the heist mechanism over GTA 4, the upcoming title will likely add something new over its predecessor. While Rockstar Games has teased some heist-like gameplay in the trailers, we don't have specific details about it.

This article discusses three ways GTA 6 can improve heists over GTA 5.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinions.

3 solid ways how heists in GTA 6 can be improved over GTA 5

1) Adding a hard mode

Heists in GTA 5 story mode do not allow you to set the difficulty for the gameplay. Rockstar Games offers a standard procedure to play the missions and get to the predefined result(s). However, you can choose between easy, normal, and hard modes for various heists in GTA Online.

This option should be included in the GTA 6 story mode as well. Most heists in the current single-player game are easy. Adding a hard mode should please those who enjoy a challenge. Moreover, it will increase the replayability of the missions.

Rockstar could also draw inspiration from games like Call of Duty, where players take severe damage while getting shot in hard mode.

2) Adding a co-op mode

Asking for a co-op mode in GTA 6 story mode may sound like too much, but Rockstar Games could do this if it wishes to. Various mods for GTA 5 allow you to play story missions with other players. This feature is quite popular among PC gamers, as it provides a unique multiplayer experience.

If independent modders are able to do so, Rockstar Games can also officially add a co-op mode for GTA 6 heists, similar to Grand Theft Auto Online. The feature has yet to debut in the GTA series. Thus, the developer should add it in the upcoming title as a milestone event.

However, the co-op mode in single-player should only be limited to specific missions, as the studio is expected to release Grand Theft Auto 6 Online in the future as well. Still, it would be a great addition to the new gameplay.

3) Making cops remember criminals for a while

Rockstar Games should revamp the wanted level mechanism in GTA 6. Heists are considered major crimes, and the punishment for partaking in them should be different. Until now, once you evade the cops in Grand Theft Auto games, they forget you, even if you stand in front of them.

Rockstar Games should tweak this option in the GTA 6 gameplay and make cops remember you for some time after a heist. This way, players will be more cautious after committing a major crime. Instead of completely forgetting you and your crimes, the cops should give up their search for a while and restart it once they spot you in the open.

This will add a new thrill to heist missions in GTA 6, as Jason and Lucia will have to keep a low profile for a certain period. However, the feature should only be limited to heists, as going overboard with it may make the game too difficult to play.

