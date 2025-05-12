Apart from GTA 6, it seems that a GTA 4 Remaster is also in the works. The recently released trailer 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6 hints at Liberty City, a map last seen in Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2008. For years, fans have been asking Rockstar Games to remaster the title for current-gen consoles, and it looks like their wish might come true before the release of GTA 6.
Popular Rockstar insider and leaker Tez2 recently posted on GTAForums and suggested that a GTA 4 Remaster could be released later this year. They also suggested another port from another beloved franchise. Read on to learn what exactly they said.
GTA 4 Remaster could pave the way for a Max Payne 3 port as per the Rockstar leaker
As can be seen in the aforementioned screenshot, Tez2 answered a fan query about a possible GTA 4 Remaster. Surprisingly, the leaker claimed that there’s a hint towards it to happen:
“Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development.”
The leaker continued by sharing a possible release period of the Remastered port:
“We may end up seeing it drop later this year.”
Adding weight to this possibility, Tez2 further stated that the LCPP mod takedown could also be a hint for the Remaster to happen. As per their post, fans could get their hands on a GTA 4 Remaster before GTA 6.
Moreover, the Rockstar leaker also suggested that a Max Payne 3 port could also be released after the Grand Theft Auto 4 port:
“If they still follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they’ll do an MP3 port after IV. So that is an opportunity to do a bundle or a Definitive Edition. Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, and a Max Payne 3 port.”
The aforementioned statement suggests that the ports might have been planned since the COVID pandemic, possibly around 2020. This timeline also aligns with another report of 2022 where a Grand Theft Auto 4 Remaster port was hinted as a bundle of three, probably including the two DLCs: The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned.
While fans are advised to take the report with a grain of salt, the information coming from a reputable source like Tez2 is worth considering.
If a GTA 4 Remaster is in the works, fans can expect Rockstar to officially announce it later this year.
Also Check: Will GTA 6 be on Xbox Series S || Will GTA 6 be on PS4