Apart from GTA 6, it seems that a GTA 4 Remaster is also in the works. The recently released trailer 2 of Grand Theft Auto 6 hints at Liberty City, a map last seen in Grand Theft Auto 4 in 2008. For years, fans have been asking Rockstar Games to remaster the title for current-gen consoles, and it looks like their wish might come true before the release of GTA 6.

Ad

Popular Rockstar insider and leaker Tez2 recently posted on GTAForums and suggested that a GTA 4 Remaster could be released later this year. They also suggested another port from another beloved franchise. Read on to learn what exactly they said.

GTA 4 Remaster could pave the way for a Max Payne 3 port as per the Rockstar leaker

A screenshot of the Tez2's comment on a possible GTA 4 Remastered Edition (Image via GTAForums)

As can be seen in the aforementioned screenshot, Tez2 answered a fan query about a possible GTA 4 Remaster. Surprisingly, the leaker claimed that there’s a hint towards it to happen:

Ad

Trending

“Someone at R* hinted at the IV port, and by now it should've gone up a year in development.”

The leaker continued by sharing a possible release period of the Remastered port:

“We may end up seeing it drop later this year.”

Adding weight to this possibility, Tez2 further stated that the LCPP mod takedown could also be a hint for the Remaster to happen. As per their post, fans could get their hands on a GTA 4 Remaster before GTA 6.

Ad

Moreover, the Rockstar leaker also suggested that a Max Payne 3 port could also be released after the Grand Theft Auto 4 port:

“If they still follow their plan laid out from the pandemic days, they’ll do an MP3 port after IV. So that is an opportunity to do a bundle or a Definitive Edition. Max Payne 1 & 2 remakes, and a Max Payne 3 port.”

Ad

The aforementioned statement suggests that the ports might have been planned since the COVID pandemic, possibly around 2020. This timeline also aligns with another report of 2022 where a Grand Theft Auto 4 Remaster port was hinted as a bundle of three, probably including the two DLCs: The Ballad of Gay Tony and The Lost and Damned.

A picture of the GTA 4 Complete Edition (Image via Rockstar Games)

While fans are advised to take the report with a grain of salt, the information coming from a reputable source like Tez2 is worth considering.

Ad

If a GTA 4 Remaster is in the works, fans can expect Rockstar to officially announce it later this year.

Also Check: Will GTA 6 be on Xbox Series S || Will GTA 6 be on PS4

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Neeraj Bansal Neeraj, a Grand Theft Auto writer, has penned over a thousand articles for Sportskeeda in the last two years, amassing an impressive 5+ million views. His dedication to the craft has earned him the title of a content specialist under the Esports & Gaming division. Previously, he was a senior analyst at media software company Cision, where he worked on projects for clients like Sony PlayStation.



With a Post-Graduate Diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication (PGJMC), and drawing inspiration from video game streamers like Ryukahr, Neeraj is committed to delivering top-notch content and setting a high standard for his team. He verifies information using both primary and secondary sources to ensure reader satisfaction.



Grand Theft Auto was Neeraj’s entry point into the world of video games, and he is still devoted to Rockstar Games' beloved franchise. He has played multiple generations of the series’ titles, from the 3D Universe entries to the modern HD classics. Neeraj believes that GTA Vice City is ideal for beginners looking to get familiar with the open-world genre.



Away from gaming, Neeraj finds delight in the comedic escapades of TV series like The Big Bang Theory. Know More