5 GTA Online heists not worth doing in 2025

As of May 2025, Rockstar Games offers eight GTA Online heists that you can perform solo or with other players. Although heists are among the best ways to make money, some are not worth attempting in 2025. Their gameplay design, payouts, and many other factors make them a waste of time and effort.

Ad

This article lists five GTA Online heists that are not worth doing in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer’s opinions.

5 GTA Online heists that you should avoid in 2025

1) The Fleeca Job

The Fleeca Job heist is only useful for new players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Fleeca Job is the first GTA Online heist you unlock after buying a high-end apartment. It is a two-player job that requires you to loot a Fleeca Bank branch. While it is important for new players, experienced gamers who have already completed all apartment heists should avoid it.

Ad

Trending

The reward for this mission is only around $201,250 on normal mode. Moreover, it is split between both participants, making the final payout even lower.

2) The Prison Break

Ad

The Prison Break is one of the most exhausting GTA Online heists and is notorious. While the payout of $700,000 (normal mode) is good, you will require a great deal of coordination and patience with your heist partners.

Rockstar mandates you to hire three other players for this notorious GTA Online heist. If you fulfil the above condition, the gameplay is fairly easy. However, finding pro partners is difficult, as many prefer grinding the game solo.

Ad

Also read: Could Danny Brown be in GTA 6?

3) The Humane Labs Raid

Ad

The Humane Labs Raid is not worth doing, as the final reward does not match the effort required. Rockstar offers $945,000 for completing this GTA Online heist in normal mode. However, the gameplay requires you to infiltrate a highly guarded research facility and fight Merryweather Private Security.

Even the setup missions for this heist are considerably complex. If you are looking for better ways to make money in GTA Online, avoid The Humane Labs Raid.

Ad

4) Series A Funding

Ad

Series A Funding is one of the longest GTA Online heists available from your apartment. However, Rockstar offers only $707,000 on normal mode. Since you’ll have to split the amount between four players, the work versus the reward is not worth it.

You must complete five setup missions to unlock the finale. Each mission also requires you to have four players to get started. Thus, we recommend avoiding it until Rockstar offers double or triple money bonuses.

Ad

Also read: 5 best things about the Bravado Banshee GTS in GTA Online

5) The Doomsday Heist

The Doomsday Heist should be avoided even by experienced players (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Doomsday Heist is one of the biggest jobs in the game. It comprises various chapters, setup, and sub-missions. While the rewards are decent, this GTA Online heist is notorious for having the worst checkpoints in the game.

Ad

If you get killed in the mission(s), you may have to restart from a very early point of progress. Although Rockstar Games allows you to complete the heist with one more player, the gameplay is very difficult for a duo.

Also check out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mridul Dutta Mridul completed his post-graduation in Mass Communication, Journalism, and Media Studies. His career as a journalist began at Sportskeeda, and he has been associated with the Esports & Gaming division for over 1.5 years. He has produced 1600+ articles on Grand Theft Auto, his favorite gaming franchise of all time.



Mridul writes detailed and well-researched articles, relying solely on official sources and reputable insiders for credible information. His immense love for the GTA series shines through in his work, which resonates with readers, with five of his articles having crossed the 100,000 reads mark each. Overall, his reads count stands at close to 8 million.



GTA: Vice City served as Mridul's introduction to Rockstar Games, and he has dedicatedly made his way through the publisher's catalog since then. If given a chance, he would love to drop into the world of Bully and relive his school days. However, he would like to recommend Grand Theft Auto 4 to beginners due to the depth of its narrative and in-game mechanics. Know More