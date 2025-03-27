5 fastest ways to make money in GTA Online in 2025

Making fast money has always been one of the top priorities for grinders in GTA Online. While Rockstar Games offers a plethora of ways to earn money, some of them either take too long or offer low amounts. However, you should always look for quick methods that provide decent rewards.

This article lists five of the fastest ways to make money in GTA Online in 2025.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer’s opinions. The listing is not in any order.

5 fast money making methods to try in GTA Online in 2025

1) Security Contracts

The Security Contracts will reward you in many ways in Grand Theft Auto Online (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Security Contracts are available in the computer inside the Agency office. These are freemode missions that can be completed within a few minutes. Rockstar offers you three missions, which can be completed one at a time.

There are a total of six Security Contracts, and the payouts range between $31,000 and $70,000. You can grind them every five minutes to become rich in GTA Online. Additionally, completing them gradually increases the payout inside the Agency Safe Locker.

2) Payphone Hits

The Payphone Hits are also a part of the Agency. Once you complete three Security Contracts, you can get Payphone Hits missions from Franklin. The mission design is similar to story mode, but here you cannot manipulate the GTA 5 Stock Market.

Nonetheless, the Payphone Hits can be completed within a few minutes, and they pay up to $45,000. While Rockstar imposes a 10-minute cooldown period, you can cycle between Security Contracts and Payphone Hits to keep the cash flowing.

3) Dispatch Work

Dispatch Work will require you to first invest in a police car, as the missions cannot be triggered in an NPC cop car. Once you get it, deregister as a Boss, and press the required prompt to ask Vincent for a mission.

These freemode missions can be completed in a few minutes, and they pay a solid $25,000. The best thing about the Dispatch Work missions in GTA Online is that they can be repeated only after a minute of cooldown. There are a total of six jobs, and the game assigns you a random one each time.

4) Keep the Nightclub popular

Keeping the Nightclub popular is one of the most important things in GTA Online that players may have forgotten. The popularity is directly linked with the Safe Locker inside the office that generates money every in-game day. If the popularity is at its peak, the locker will generate $50,000 while you are just active in the multiplayer game.

The best thing is that you don’t have to be inside or near the Nightclub business. You can do other things, and the Safe Locker will store money up to $250,000.

5) Pizza delivery missions

Delivering pizzas is a rewarding errand in the game (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Pizza This… pizza delivery missions do not require any prerequisites, and even a low-level player can complete them. They offer an amazing way to make money and farm RP in GTA Online. There are three outlets in Los Santos, and you can start the missions from anywhere.

Once you deliver five hot pizzas on time, you will receive around $22,000. After this, you can move to the next outlet and repeat the process.

