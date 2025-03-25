Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory, explored

The Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory has garnered a lot of attention in the Grand Theft Auto fanbase of late. The popular video game magazine shut down last year after 33 years of operation, during which it covered many Grand Theft Auto releases. However, the magazine dropped a surprise post on its X page a few days back, teasing something for March 25.

Although there was no mention of Grand Theft Auto 6 in that post, fans have taken the tease and a Reddit user's intriguing claims into account, and are speculating if there might be an announcement in store. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory.

Note: This article discusses speculations and rumors. Readers should take them with a grain of salt.

Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory: Everything you need to know

Game Informer made a surprise tweet on March 19, 2025 in the form of a short video, highlighting their closure announcement from August 2024, followed by the date March 25, 2025 showing up.

Many in the gaming community were excited about the reputed magazine possibly returning. However, some Grand Theft Auto fans connected the date with a Reddit user's claims about there being some sort of GTA 6 announcement on March 25. In fact, the Redditor has been making this claim for the past several months.

As a result, the Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory was born, with fans wondering if the magazine might reveal something new about the much-anticipated sequel.

It is now well over a year since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped (which, for those unaware, was in December 2023), and given that the title is supposed to release later this year during Fall, there was already a general expectation of there likely being some sort of news around this time.

The fact that Game Informer previewed Grand Theft Auto 5 in November 2012, and as mentioned earlier, has covered other Grand Theft Auto releases too, added to these speculations.

It is worth noting that March 25 happens to be a Tuesday, which is when Rockstar Games usually make announcements. They are generally related to Red Dead Online, but the developer has made multiple announcements/tweets on the same day in the past.

Nevertheless, since the Game Informer GTA 6 announcement theory is based on speculations, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt. Several other fan theories have surfaced in the last few months, but none have proven to be accurate. As far as this one is concerned, we should be able to find out its fate in the next couple of hours.

For those interested in more theories, there is also the GTA 6 trailer 2 April 1 release date theory that, much like the Game Informer GTA 6 theory, has gained quite a bit of attention.

