"GTA 6 Trailer or We DON'T CARE": Fans demand a GTA 6 update as Rockstar talks GTA Online

Rockstar Games's continued silence on GTA 6, one of its most-anticipated releases of all time, has been bugging fans for a while now. The developer made yet another social media post today, March 20, 2025, but it was related to the latest GTA Online weekly update instead of any news regarding GTA 6. As one would expect, the comments were full of questions and demands related to Grand Theft Auto's next installment.

For example, @Logan_Maraj stated that they (presumably referring to the fans) do not care about the post if it isn't about Grand Theft Auto 6's next trailer:

"GTA 6 Trailer or we DONT CARE!!"

X user @wrldrage_ also left a similar comment under Rockstar's latest GTA Online weekly update post:

Another fan, @CaptainQLF, begged for news related to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Here are some more reactions from fans under said post, demanding an update on Grand Theft Auto 6.

Fans demand a GTA 6 update from Rockstar Games (Images via X)

This has become somewhat of a trend with Rockstar's social media posts for quite a while and has only grown of late. That said, the fans' eagerness regarding the sequel is understandable, given how there have been no new revelations after the first GTA 6 trailer dropped in December 2023.

However, it is worth noting that Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, did announce Fall 2025 as Grand Theft Auto 6's planned release window back in May 2024, and has reiterated the same in its many Earnings Call events held since then.

Rockstar's latest GTA Online post disappoints fans as they wait for GTA 6 trailer 2

GTA 6's lead characters (Image via Rockstar Games)

The information drought on Grand Theft Auto 6 continues, as Rockstar Games has made yet another post that's not related to its upcoming title. Fans, as can be inferred from the reactions above, seem pretty disappointed.

There was an expectation, and still is, for an announcement of its next trailer in the coming days, as according to the latest fan theory, it might drop early next month. This theory involves the ??? Tee that was added in GTA Online some time back. There is a sequence of numbers on that shirt, within which a smaller sequence turned out to be the first trailer's release date.

Fans now believe they have found another date within that sequence that seemingly points towards April 1, 2025, leading them to suspect that it might be the second trailer's release date.

Check out: GTA 6 trailer 2's April 1 release date theory explored

Needless to say, this is only speculation and hence should be taken with a grain of salt. As fans wait to see what becomes of this theory, they can keep themselves busy with the latest GTA Online weekly update bonuses, such as 2x Cash and RP for the Oscar Guzman Flies Again finale.

