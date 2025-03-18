Explore a potential GTA 6 map with this GTA 5 mod

Fans caught the first official glimpse of the GTA 6 map back in December 2023 via the title's debut trailer. However, nothing new has been showcased by Rockstar Games since then. While this has disappointed many gamers, some have used this time creatively. Popular Grand Theft Auto YouTuber, Dark Space, has come up with a potential Grand Theft Auto 6 map in the form of a GTA 5 mod, allowing fans to explore it as they await the sequel.

This mod is based on the layout provided by the fan-led GTA 6 mapping project that aims to determine what Leonida could look like.

YouTuber creates an explorable potential GTA 6 map as a GTA 5 mod

The GTA 6 mapping project uses footage from the leaks and the official trailer to create a possible layout of the upcoming title's map. Dark Space has taken that as the "blueprint" and designed an explorable rendition of the same as a GTA 5 mod, known as Project Vice.

This potential map of Leonida can be explored in its entirety using various vehicles. It has many buildings, plenty of vegetation, new landmarks and assets, and areas resembling locations from the first GTA 6 trailer. However, there is no traffic.

Note that the official map of Grand Theft Auto 6 could end up being very different, as this mod and the mapping project are based on speculation, guesswork, and some creative liberty. Nevertheless, it should be exciting to explore.

One of the areas from the potential GTA 6 map mod for GTA 5 (Image via YouTube/Dark Space)

The Project Vice GTA 5 mod is free to download from YouTuber Dark Space's official Discord server. Interestingly, it is available for both GTA 5 Enhanced and Legacy's story modes, and even for FiveM.

However, there are some issues with this mod, such as several buildings lacking collision and the lighting at night. These might be tended to in the future, but that remains to be seen. The creator of the mod has expressed plans to add collisions and even the docks area, as seen in the trailer.

Besides these minor shortcomings, this potential GTA 6 map mod for GTA 5 looks fairly interesting.

Grand Theft Auto 6 is currently scheduled to release during the fall of 2025 on the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S. No PC port has been announced yet.

