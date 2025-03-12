"Trailer 2 lil bro let’s go": GTA 6 fans react to Rockstar Games' Discord server post

Fans have been waiting for Rockstar Games to release the GTA 6 trailer 2 for quite some time. The developers released the upcoming game's first trailer in December 2023, and no follow-up trailer/teaser has been shared for the next 14+ months since. While the marketing of Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to begin soon, fans leave no chance of reminding the game development studio how eagerly they await the next title.

Such an instance occurred earlier today, March 12, 2025, when Rockstar Games shared a post regarding their official Discord server, and GTA 6 fans couldn’t help but react to it. One such fan, @GTASixInfo, expressed their willingness to see the second trailer of the highly anticipated title:

“Trailer 2 lil bro let’s go”

Another Grand Theft Auto community member, @XxiKGixX, also reacted to Rockstar Games' post, claiming that no one cares about their Discord server but wants Grand Theft Auto 6:

“No one cares we just want GTA 6 ffs”

Others also chimed in with their reactions to the Rockstar Games’ Discord post. We have displayed some of them in the image below:

A collage of a few comments on X reacting to the Rockstar Games's post (Image via Rockstar Games, X)

As evident from these comments, fans clearly want Rockstar to share more information about the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title.

Also Check: Could the GTA 6 budget really be $1-2 billion? Possibilities explored

When could GTA 6 trailer 2 be released by Rockstar Games?

A screenshot from Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 1 (Image via Rockstar Games)

In December 2023, Rockstar released a GTA 6 trailer and labeled it “trailer 1” of the game. This triggered the anticipation for a GTA 6 "trailer 2" among fans, and the wait has been going on for several months. Considering the game is still scheduled for fall 2025, the developers are expected to release the game’s second trailer anytime now.

A recent alleged leak also suggests that the marketing for Grand Theft Auto 6 could start anytime now. The leak contained a list of songs featured in the upcoming game, raising anticipation among fans even further. While the community deemed it as fake, the list of songs is really worth noting. Here are some of the songs allegedly featured in the upcoming Grand Theft Auto game as per the supposed leak:

OMW 2 – NAV

Limitless – Central Cee

Dark Thoughts – Lil Tecca

fukumean – Gunna

She Will – Lil Wayne and Drake

NISSAN ALTIMA – Doechii

Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert

São Paulo – The Weeknd Ft. Anita

No Sweat – Key Glock

PLUTOSKI – Future

FTCU – Nicki Minaj

Cry For Me – The Weeknd

Pound Town – Sexyy Red

redrum – 21 Savage

Blick Sum – Latto

Viking – SahBabii

GTA – Future & Metro Boomin

Note: Parts of this segment are based on leaks and aren't confirmed. Readers should take this information with a grain of salt.

.Also Check: Could the official GTA 6 soundtrack leak be legit? Possibilities explored

Keep in mind Rockstar used Tom Petty's “Love Is A Long Road” for the game’s first trailer. As such, fans can expect the developers to use an equally amusing or even better song for the next footage.

