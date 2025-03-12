"People actually believe this": Supposed GTA 6 soundtrack leak deemed fake by Grand Theft Auto community

It’s 2025, the year when GTA 6 will finally be released. However, there has been complete silence from Rockstar Games ever since they revealed the game’s trailer in 2023. This has allowed various rumors and supposed leaks to circulate on the internet. While most of these are just speculations, some are fake news that does more harm than good.
On March 12, 2025, notable X account Pop Crave shared a supposed screenshot of Rockstar Games sharing the GTA 6 soundtrack. As per their leak, this is the list of songs that were included in Rockstar’s post before it was deleted:
- GTA – Future & Metro Boomin
- Tweaker (Remix) – GELO Ft. Lil Wayne
- Viking – SahBabii
- Blick Sum – Latto
- redrum – 21 Savage
- Pound Town – Sexyy Red
- Cry For Me – The Weeknd
- FTCU – Nicki Minaj
- Trippin on a Yacht – Cash Cobain Ft. Bay Swag & Rob49
- PLUTOSKI – Future
- No Sweat – Key Glock
- Blue Devils (Remix) – Trap Dickey Ft. DaBaby
- Presidential – 41, Kyle Richh, and Jenn Carter
- São Paulo – The Weeknd Ft. Anita
- Just Wanna Rock – Lil Uzi Vert
- NISSAN ALTIMA – Doechii
- She Will – Lil Wayne and Drake
- fukumean – Gunna
- St. Chroma – Tyler, The Creator Ft. Daniel Caesar
- Dark Thoughts – Lil Tecca
- Limitless – Central Cee
- OMW 2 – NAV
While the list certainly looks like something Rockstar Games would use, the leaked screenshot has been deemed fake, as per Community Notes. This also gained the attention of GTA 6 fans, with @cyberboiuk saying:
“People actually believe this.”
Another Grand Theft Auto community member and popular YouTuber TGG also commented on the situation, further suggesting that the leak is possibly a fake:
“So, we all didn’t see this Rockstar tweet. But POP CRAVE has the inside scoop? Suuuuure…”
Here are some other noteworthy reactions by the Grand Theft Auto community on the supposed GTA 6 soundtrack leak:
Most community reactions deemed it a fake, and there's a good reason for it. While such reports and leaks are often found to be fabricated, some even pointed out how GTA generally uses radio stations with hundreds of tracks, making a set tracklist seem quite out of place.
Gamers and fans around the globe are advised to take such reports and leaks with a pinch of salt, as these can’t be confirmed at the moment.
Also Check: Rockstar Games insider believes GTA 6 release could slip to 2026
When is GTA 6 coming out? Everything known so far
Grand Theft Auto 6 is scheduled to be released later this year in the fall. This means fans can expect a release date set between September and December 2025.
So far, the game is only listed for PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles, with no price revealed yet. However, some analysts are predicting a possible $100 price tag, which could lead to an increase in the pricing norms for AAA games.
Fans can expect Rockstar Games to share more information about the title very soon.
