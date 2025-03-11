5 best planes in GTA Online (post-Oscar Guzman Flies Again update)

Rockstar Games recently released the brand new GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again DLC update. Not only did it add a brand new McKenzie Field Hangar, but it also increased the total number of planes available in the game. This makes it the best time to acquire some new wings to fly in Los Santos. However, with so many options to choose from, it may get a bit confusing to decide which one to get.

This article shares five of the best planes in GTA Online that one can get now that the Oscar Guzman Flies Again update has been released.

Note: The article is based on the writer's opinion and analysis of planes in the game.

5 best planes in GTA Online include Titan 250 D, F-160 Raiju, and more (post-Oscar Guzman Flies Again update)

1) F-160 Raiju

A picture of F-160 Raiju in Los Santos (Image via Rockstar Games)

Mammoth F-160 Raiju is one of the most popular aircraft in the world of Los Santos, and for good reason. The military VTOL attack jet highly resembles the real-life Advanced Tactical Fighter and Joint Strike Fighter, making it one of the best-looking jets in the game.

When it comes to performance, the F-160 Raiju is the best. It can go up to a maximum speed of 232.50 mph (374.17 km/h), making it the fastest plane in GTA Online to date. It also comes pre-equipped with powerful weapons like dual explosive cannons.

Players can buy the aircraft from Warstock Cache & Carry for $6,855,000-$5,141,250.

2) P-996 LAZER

A picture of P-996 LAZER (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Jobuilt P-966 LAZER is another plane that many players may already be familiar with. It is a military fighter jet seemingly based on the real-life F-16C Fighting Falcon, giving it a very aerodynamic design.

As one can expect from a fighter jet, the P-996 LAZER doesn’t disappoint in terms of performance. It possesses a top speed of 195.00 mph (313.82 km/h). Its excellent maneuverability, combined with its dual-explosive cannon, makes it a deadly combination in the right hands. It has a learning curve, but it’s worth the time.

Priced like the Raiju, the P-996 Lazer plane can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $6,500,000.

3) Titan 250 D

The Eberhard Titan 250 D is a brand new plane added with the GTA Online Oscar Guzman Flies Again update. The gunship transport plane is very big and highly resembles the real-life Lockheed AC-130. Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 (2009) fans can immediately recognize it as AC-130 was one of the killstreaks in the game.

In terms of its usability in Los Santos, the aircraft can rain hell from the sky. There’s a massive 105 m cannon that can annihilate enemies within mere seconds. The latest background update also buffed its armor, giving it much-needed durability against attacks.

Players can obtain the Eberhard Titan 250 D from Warstock Cache & Carry for $4,870,000- $3,652,500.

4) LF-22 Starling

The LF-22 Starling is a rocket plane that Rockstar Games added in 2017 as part of the Smuggler’s Run DLC update. While the developers don’t share where they take the design from for in-game vehicles, this aircraft seems to be heavily inspired by the real-life Messerschmitt Me 163 Komet.

The LF-22 Starling possesses a top speed of 187.75 mph (302.15 km/h), which is fair enough for day-to-day usage. What makes the aircraft interesting is its superior handling. It is very easy to handle, making it one of the best planes in GTA Online for beginners. Its upgradeable armor, available countermeasures, and weaponry make it an overall package for many.

It can be purchased from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,657,500-$2,750,000.

5) B-11 Strikeforce

Lastly, there’s the B-11 Strikeforce, another military attack plane available in Grand Theft Auto Online. Debuting in 2018 with the After Hours DLC, the aircraft seemingly took design cues from the real-life Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog."

The B-11 Strikeforce can go up to a top speed of 163.75 mph (263.53 km/h). Its durability makes it one of the best planes in GTA Online, as it can withstand 72 rounds of weapons like Heavy Sniper with fully upgraded armor.

Players can acquire the B-11 Strikeforce from Warstock Cache & Carry for $3,800,000.

There are many other planes that some may prefer; however, players should give one try to any of the aforementioned ones in 2025.

