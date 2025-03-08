5 best vehicles to buy in GTA Online this week (February 8 to 12, 2025)

The Oscar Guzman Flies Again content finally debuted in GTA Online this week, allowing players to access new content while waiting for Grand Theft Auto 6. While the fresh additions are greatly appreciated, Rockstar Games went even further by featuring some of the best vehicles for the week. This makes it the perfect time to acquire a new ride if one hasn’t done so in a while.

Let’s quickly look at five of the best vehicles in GTA Online this week that gamers should check out.

Note: The entries in the list are not arranged in any particular order.

GTA Online this week: 5 best vehicles include B-11 Strikeforce and Vapid Dominator GTX (February 8 to 12, 2025)

Since Rockstar recently released a new GTA Online weekly update, here are the best vehicles that one can get by February 12, 2025:

1) B-11 Strikeforce

It’s a fact that not everyone likes to use a car to roam through the city of Los Santos. Some like to fly in the skies of Los Santos, and that’s where the B-11 Strikeforce comes in handy. It is a one-seater military attack plane seemingly based on the real-life Fairchild Republic A-10 Thunderbolt II "Warthog."

Powered by two turbofan engines, the aircraft is fairly fast. It possesses a top speed of 163.75 mph (263.53 km/h). However, the plane’s strength lies in its durable body, as it can withstand five homing missiles with ease. Furthermore, three different types of weapons available for pilots make it one of the best aircraft to get in GTA Online this week.

Players can currently buy it for a 40% discounted price of $2,280,000 from the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

2) Vapid Ratel

A picture of Vapid Ratel featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has brought back the Vapid Ratel into the limelight in GTA Online this week. Until February 12, 2025, players can grab this off-roader at a 30% discount and complete their McKenzie Field Hangar missions.

Based on the real-life Brenthel Industries Class 1 Buggy, the two-seater Baja buggy can complete a lap in 1:05.984 and hit a top speed of 113.00 mph (181.86 km/h). The reliable off-road performance, combined with a plethora of customization options available for it, makes it one of the best vehicles to get.

It can be acquired from the Southern San Andreas Super Autos for $1,311,100 - $983,325.

3) Vapid Dominator GTX

The Vapid Dominator GTX is a muscle car featured in Los Santos this week, which is also rumored to appear in Grand Theft Auto 6. Debuting in 2018, the two-seater seems to have taken inspiration from the real-life 6th generation Ford Mustang.

In terms of performance, the Dominator GTX can go up to a maximum speed of 108.50 mph (174.61 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:08.737. It possesses incredible handling, making it one of the best muscle cars to drive in the game.

Players can buy it from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $507,500 in GTA Online this week.

4) Banshee GTS

When it comes to buying rides, HSW vehicles have their own place in the world of Los Santos. Not only do they look cool but also are much faster than the regular cars, and the Bravado Banshee GTS is one such HSW vehicle that one shouldn’t miss.

The two-seater sports car is seemingly inspired by the real-life fifth-generation SRT/Dodge Viper (VX I). According to Broughy1322, it possesses a staggering top speed of 172.50 mph (277.61 km/h) with the help of HSW upgrades. This makes it one of the fastest cars in GTA Online that players must get this week.

It is featured at Luxury Autos Showroom for a price of $1,989,500.

5) Declasse Granger 3600LX

A picture of Declasse Granger 3600LX featured in GTA Online this week (Image via Rockstar Games)

Lastly, there’s the Declasse Granger 3600LX, a four-seater full-size SUV seemingly based on the real-life 11th-generation Chevrolet Suburban. Rockstar Games added this exotic SUV in 2021 as part of The Contract DLC update.

As expected from an SUV, the Granger 3600LX performs decently. It can reach a top speed of 96.75 mph (155.70 km/h) and complete a lap in about 1:14.708. Its biggest strength is its compatibility with Imani-Tech upgrades, making it a great choice for getaway purposes in GTA Online this week.

The ride can be obtained from Southern San Andreas Super Autos for a 30% discounted price of $1,400,000-$1,050,000.

Players can always pick a vehicle according to their own preferences; however, all of the aforementioned ones are worth checking out at least once.

