Could John Cena be involved with GTA 6? Possibilities explored

John Cena unexpectedly posted the official GTA 6 artwork on his Instagram page earlier today. The post wasn't accompanied by a caption (as is the case with most of his posts), and its cryptic nature got people talking. He was already in the headlines, mostly in professional wrestling communities, due to his actions at WWE's recent Elimination Chamber PPV. However, this post got him in discussions in the gaming world as well.

Some wondered if this post meant a possible involvement in Rockstar Games' much-anticipated next release. Although we cannot say anything for sure just yet, let's try to analyze if anything as such could be possible.

Note - This article is speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions and analysis.

What are the possibilities of John Cena being involved with GTA 6?

John Cena's cryptic Grand Theft Auto 6 post on Instagram (Image via Instagram/@johncena)

When the said Instagram post went up, some wondered if John Cena seemingly teased his involvement with GTA 6. The image was, as mentioned, the upcoming title's official artwork, featuring its protagonist Lucia, her partner, its logo, and the "coming 2025" branding.

Few even wondered if this was a type of marketing for the game, given that it is currently on track for a fall 2025 release on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. Although GTA 6 is already a big deal in itself, arguably being the most-anticipated video game of all time, John Cena's name possibly being attached to it could also be advantageous.

Many celebrities have appeared in Grand Theft Auto games, such as Dr. Dre in GTA Online's The Contract DLC (and cameo in The Cayo Perico Heist DLC). Therefore, John Cena's association with Grand Theft Auto 6 would not be very surprising.

GTA Online The Contract DLC artwork featuring Dr. Dre (Image via Rockstar Games)

However, it seems like this exact post might not have anything to do with that. The professional wrestler and actor often posts unexpected things on his Instagram in a similar, cryptic fashion. His bio also states that the images are meant for the viewer's interpretation.

Here is a look at John Cena's Instagram bio (Image via Instagram/@johncena)

As far as this post is concerned, many believe it is likely about him "turning heel" (transitioning into a negative character in professional wrestling) before Grand Theft Auto 6 is released.

Also check: GTA 6 fans react to John Cena’s latest social media tease

This was a major talking-point in professional wrestling communities after the recent WWE PPV, as John has portrayed a positive character for most of his illustrious career. So, he might be referring to that and the infamous "before GTA 6" meme with this post.

Additionally, if John Cena is involved, he would have likely not been allowed to hint at that via such a post, as Rockstar is highly secretive. So, while we cannot completely rule out John Cena being involved with GTA 6 until it comes out, its possibilities seem low currently.

