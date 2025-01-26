5 GTA games still worth playing in 2025

GTA games have usually been among the top titles of their time. The 2000s witnessed some remarkable releases from this Rockstar Games franchise, and in 2013, came the best-selling entry so far. However, it has now been over a decade since a new installment. While Grand Theft Auto 6 is on its way, there is still a bit of time for its arrival.

Luckily, some older titles have the potential to keep players entertained even today. In this article, we will take a look at five Grand Theft Auto games still worth playing in 2025.

Grand Theft Auto Vice City and 4 other GTA games still worth playing in 2025

1) Grand Theft Auto 4

The protagonist, Niko Bellic's official artwork (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 4 came out in 2008, but many of its mechanics still hold up to modern standards. The physics are fun, there are interactable restaurants and street vendors, pretty realistic NPC behavior, fleshed-out hand-to-hand combat, option to hang out with story mode allies, go on dates, and a lot more.

GTA 4 features really good character work, especially in terms of the protagonist's emotional depth. The storyline is a lot grittier than any of its peers, but highly engrossing.

2) Grand Theft Auto San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas came out four years before GTA 4, but it has some features that the latter doesn't. In fact, few aren't there in Grand Theft Auto 5 either, the series' latest entry thus far.

For instance, the map has three major cities (along with a bit of countryside), there is a gang territory system, and eating habits affect the protagonist's physique. Gyms can be visited to work out, and also learn fighting styles for melee combat.

The story itself is enjoyable. It has action-packed moments, as well as some unexpected twists. The characters are quite likeable too, especially the protagonist CJ, and all of that makes GTA San Andreas worth playing in 2025.

3) Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto Vice City was released in 2002, and hence, some of its mechanics can feel a bit dated. However, the overall gameplay is quite fun, even in 2025. There is barely a dull moment in the campaign, which features an iconic protagonist and some of the most memorable GTA characters.

The map is small, but utilizes the space well, offering purchasable businesses, collectibles, entertaining side missions, and Easter Eggs to find. Furthermore, as the game is set in 1986, there is a great selection of vintage vehicles to check out, and one of the very best soundtracks in gaming.

4) Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony

Grand Theft Auto 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony is one of GTA 4's two story mode expansions. Its tone hits the right balance between the latter's darker themes and the Grand Theft Auto series' usual charm.

The protagonist is charismatic and memorable. The gameplay mechanics are basically the same as Grand Theft Auto 4, but it features some new weapons, vehicles, as well as underground cage fighting as an optional activity. Some of its events coincide with that of the base game, and witnessing them from a different perspective is quite interesting.

5) Grand Theft Auto 5

Grand Theft Auto 5's three protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold the most copies in the franchise. Its visual effects are the best in the series yet. There are three playable protagonists with distinct personalities, a big map to explore, and a very enjoyable main campaign.

In addition to the story mode, the game has an expansive multiplayer, GTA Online, that has regularly received major DLCs in the last 10 years; the most recent of which, as of this writing, came out in December 2024. It has lots of heists, businesses, DLC missions, cars, bikes, planes, and more for players to check out.

