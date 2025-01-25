"President Trump targets Rockstar Games in an executive order": GTA 6 meme took over the internet, GTA 5 actor reacts

GTA 6 memes are a pretty common sight on the internet, given all the excitement around the upcoming title. The "before GTA 6" meme is a great example of this, and at the moment, a new meme has taken over the internet. It features an AI voice edit of Donald Trump, who recently began his second tenure as the President of the United States of America, signing an executive order related to Grand Theft Auto 6's release and second trailer.

Expand Tweet

Trending

This meme video, captioned "BREAKING: President Trump targets Rockstar Games in executive order related to GTAVI," has been uploaded on X by user @Dirty_Worka.

It has received a whopping 3.9 million views as of this writing, which is within only some hours of being uploaded. It also has 48 thousand likes, and over a thousand comments. The video mostly has positive reactions. Some have lauded the editing, and few have suggested that they almost took it as an authentic video.

Some reactions to the viral Grand Theft Auto 6 meme video uploaded by @Dirty_Worka (Images via X)

In fact, even a lead GTA 5 actor has reacted to it, but his reaction is a bit different from the ones shown above.

Michael De Santa's actor in GTA 5 Ned Luke reacts to viral GTA 6 meme video

Expand Tweet

Ned Luke played Michael De Santa, one of the three Grand Theft Auto 5 story mode protagonists. He is pretty active online and often interacts with fan. He has even reacted to the viral GTA 6 meme video featuring USA President Donald Trump on X.

The actor didn't say anything about the video and simply tweeted six stars, as can be seen in the post attached above.

Ned Luke regularly uses these star emojis in his tweets related to Grand Theft Auto titles. For instance, his other recent tweet about livestreaming GTA 5's multiplayer, GTA Online, featured five stars.

Some of GTA 5 actor Ned Luke's other tweets (Images via X/@ned_luke)

An older tweet, seemingly regarding the infamous December 27 GTA 6 trailer 2 release theory, featured five stars as well. While that theory proved to be incorrect, fans have recently come up with a new one, suggesting January 30, 2025, as its possible release date.

Also check: RDR 2 Arthur Morgan's actor has a message for Grand Theft Auto 6 fans

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback