"Please stop guessing when GTAVI trailer 2 is dropping": RDR 2 Arthur Morgan's actor has a message for GTA 6 fans

Some Grand Theft Auto fans are keeping themselves busy in the absence of any GTA 6-related information by trying to figure out a potential release date for its second trailer. The first one came out in December 2023, which is now over a year ago, and since then, there has been absolute silence from Rockstar Games on the much-awaited Grand Theft Auto sequel.

Fans have come up with several GTA 6 trailer 2 release theories in the meantime, but actor Roger Clark has urged them to stop doing so. He tweeted the following recently on X:

"Please stop guessing when GTAVI trailer 2 is dropping. Please. You haven’t the first f***ing clue and it’s beyond obvious now."

Roger Clark has been involved in quite a few video games in his career but is perhaps best known for his role as Arthur Morgan, the protagonist of Rockstar's 2018 release - Red Dead Redemption 2 (RDR 2).

Roger Clark's tweet in question (Image via X/@rclark98)

As mentioned, several fan theories predicting a possible release date for Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer have surfaced in the last year. None of them have turned out to be correct, but that doesn't seem to have discouraged the fanbase as a new GTA 6 trailer 2 fan theory has come up recently, suggesting January 30, 2025, as a possible release date for the same.

It remains to be seen if this one ends up any different, but Arthur Morgan's actor suggests fans stop guessing when a new trailer could drop.

That said, while there is no official word regarding a second trailer yet, some sort of news about Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to come out this year, as the title is currently scheduled to release during Fall 2025.

Some fans are also looking forward to Take-Two Interactive's (Rockstar Games' parent company) February 2025 earnings call in hopes of some news. This is likely because the first GTA 6 trailer was announced just before the company's November 2023 earnings call, and the title's release window was revealed during the event in May 2024.

Nevertheless, readers are advised to take fan theories with a grain of salt and should note that there is no confirmation of any Grand Theft Auto 6 announcements being made around Take-Two's upcoming earnings call.

