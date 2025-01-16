GTA 6 release with a $100 price tag could be an important event, suggests analyst: Report

Grand Theft Auto fans expect Rockstar Games to drop lots of important information in 2025, such as the GTA 6 release date, new trailers, screenshots, as well as its price tag. There has been a lot of speculation about how much the upcoming title could cost, and if it would break the current industry norms, but nothing has been stated officially yet.

That said, Matthew Ball — CEO of investment and strategic advisory services-based company Epyllion — suggests that Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) pricing GTA 6 around $80 or $100 would enable the rest of the market to move up as well.

"There is hope that Take-Two will price GTA VI at $80 or even $100, thereby breaking a key price barrier and enabling the rest of the market to move up, too." - [Slide 216]

The analyst suggested this in a recently published presentation titled The State of Video Gaming in 2025.

Some fans also speculate that Grand Theft Auto 6 might be priced higher than the industry's current pricing standards, which is around $70. A possible reason behind this speculation could be the rumored GTA 6 budget of a billion dollars, which fans likely believe Rockstar would want to recoup by pricing the title higher than usual.

Analyst Matthew Ball suggests the impact of GTA 6 release on industry playtime and spend will be mixed

Grand Theft Auto 6 will only come out on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at launch. Analyst Matthew Ball seemingly suggests its impact on the industry's playtime and spend will be mixed due to the console-only launch but could affect hours/spend on other titles.

"In 2025, GTA VI's impact on industry playtime and spend will be mixed as it launches console-only and (severely) cannibalizes hours/spend on other titles." - [Slide 215]

Recently, Krafton advisor Mike Fischer suggested that GTA 6 "may suck up all of the time and money of gamers".

Given all the excitement among gamers and constant discussions on social media despite the absence of any official announcements, GTA 6 is possibly shaping up to be one of, if not the biggest video game release ever.

It is expected to do really well, critically as well as financially. If it is priced higher than usual trends, other developers might follow suit by raising the prices of their own titles, eventually breaking the current industry pricing norms. However, whether that happens remains to be seen. As of this writing, Rockstar Games is yet to reveal the official GTA 6 price.

What is the GTA 6 release date?

Just like its price, Rockstar Games has yet to announce an exact GTA 6 release date yet. That being said, Fall 2025 was announced as the currently planned GTA 6 release window during May 2024's Take-Two Interactive earnings call.

