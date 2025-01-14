GTA 6's release will be a "challenging disruption," claims Krafton's advisor: Report

GTA 6's projected release later this year is one of the most anticipated events in the gaming world. It will be the first new entry in the series after more than a decade — the longest gap ever between two successive Grand Theft Auto entries. Mike Fischer, an advisor at South Korean video game publisher Krafton, reportedly suggested in a recent interview with Game World Observer that Rockstar Games' upcoming title would be a "challenging disruption."

"When GTA 6 ships, it will be a challenging disruption. Hopefully, there will be a larger audience as a result, but it’s literally an unknown territory, so we’ll just have to wait and see."

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most talked-about topics within the gaming community on social media, despite there being no new showcases or news from Rockstar in over a year. Given the amount of excitement around it, launching video games too close to it might prove a bit problematic for other developers in terms of sales and general attention.

According to the report, Mike Fischer also suggested during the same interview that Grand Theft Auto 6 might take up all the time and money of gamers.

"What actually keeps me up at night is the thought that GTA 6 is going to be so big and so successful it may suck up all of the time and all of the money of all gamers."

The Krafton advisor further mentioned that some of his peers in the industry feel other genres would remain unaffected, but he is not so sure about that, and is a "little concerned" about what Grand Theft Auto 6 could do "for a lot of other AAA games in that space."

Grand Theft Auto 6 is arguably set to be the biggest video game release of all time. There have also been suggestions of GTA 6's release confirmation reportedly being important for some publishers.

The title's first trailer came out in December 2023, and broke a few records. As of this writing, it is sitting at 234 million views on YouTube, more than double that of Grand Theft Auto 5's first trailer, which came out back in November 2011. Grand Theft Auto 5 itself was a highly anticipated title, making a billion dollars in sales within days of launching. GTA 6's release — currently set for Fall 2025 — seems to have the potential to do even better.

