Why fans think that GTA 6 trailer 2 could release on January 30

Grand Theft Auto 6's release year (2025) has arrived, but there is still no sign of GTA 6 trailer 2. The upcoming title's first trailer came out over a year ago in December 2023, and Rockstar Games have stayed completely silent about the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto sequel ever since. In the meantime, however, fans came up with several theories about a possible release date.

Needless to say, none have been correct so far. However, yet another fan theory has surfaced of late, taking a Rockstar Games X post about the GTA+ subscription service as its basis.

The potential date put forward from this theory is January 30, 2025. With that said, let's take a closer look at why fans think GTA 6 trailer 2 might release on the said date.

Note - This article discusses speculations and fan theories. Rockstar Games hasn't announced anything about Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer as of this writing.

GTA 6 trailer 2 January 30 release theory: All you need to know

Rockstar's Newswire posts regarding GTA 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2's release dates (Images via Rockstar Games)

Take-Two Interactive (Rockstar's parent company) is set to host an earnings call on February 6, 2025. Back in November 2023, the studio announced the arrival of the first GTA 6 trailer just ahead of an earnings call. Furthermore, the release dates of Grand Theft Auto 5 and Red Dead Redemption 2, the studio's last two major titles, were announced on January 31, 2013 and February 1, 2018, respectively.

Given these factors, and the fact that Grand Theft Auto 6 is supposed to come out later this year, there was a general expectation in the fanbase regarding some sort of news possibly arriving in the near future.

That said, the reason why some are specifically looking forward to January 30 as a potential GTA 6 trailer 2 release date is a fan theory based on Rockstar's recent GTA+ promotional post on X.

As can be seen in the image above, there is a sequence of numbers on a red container on the left, followed by the number 2 in a box. The numbers outside of the box add up to 30, which seemingly, as per the theory, could be a possible release date, with the boxed 2 perhaps hinting at GTA 6 trailer 2.

January 30 also happens to fall on a Thursday, which is when Rockstar usually makes social media posts. The theory seems vague, and many similar fan theories came up last year, like the GTA 6 trailer 2 December 27 release theory, all of which were incorrect.

Additionally, as there have been no announcements related to Grand Theft Auto 6's next trailer from Rockstar Games yet, readers are advised to take this latest theory with a grain of salt. Since January 30 is only a few days away from this writing, we don't have to wait for long to find out whether it turns out to be true or not.

Also check: 5 things expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2

