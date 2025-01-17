5 things expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2

Grand Theft Auto fans had expected Rockstar Games to have released the GTA 6 trailer 2 by now. However, the studio hasn't revealed anything related to its upcoming title since the first trailer in December 2023. Nevertheless, with its release currently slated for Fall 2025, a second trailer should come out in the near future, showcasing some new things.

While there is no way to be certain about what exactly will be shown in it, we can expect a few revelations. In this article, we will take a look at five things expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2.

Note - This article is purely speculative and only reflects the writer's opinions. None of the entries are confirmed to be shown in Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer.

Second city and 4 other things expected to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2

1) Lucia's partner's name

Lucia with her partner (Image via Rockstar Games)

The first GTA 6 trailer introduced Lucia as the upcoming title's female protagonist. That said, according to the September 2022 development footage leak, there might be a playable male protagonist too, who is rumored to be named Jason.

What's interesting is that Lucia's partner in the trailer does resemble Jason from the leaks, but he wasn't named. So, if he is to be the second protagonist, we can expect GTA 6 trailer 2 to reveal his name officially.

2) New vehicles

Some of the cars shown in the first trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Vehicles are an important part of Grand Theft Auto games, and the same can be expected to be the case in the next installment. Its first trailer showcased a plethora of them, such as bikes, boats, cars, and even helicopters, but most of them were models returning from GTA Online.

Therefore, Rockstar Games might reveal some brand new vehicles in GTA 6 trailer 2, perhaps with a few more returning rides.

3) Second city

2004's Grand Theft Auto San Andreas featured three, completely explorable cities in its map, and many fans want Rockstar to include at least two in Grand Theft Auto 6. Vice City was confirmed in the first trailer. However, since the title is going to be set in an entire state, named Leonida, there could be a second city as well.

The 2022 GTA 6 leaks also suggested the inclusion of a second city named Port Gellhorn. Therefore, if that is to be the case, we can expect to get a glimpse of the same in the next trailer.

4) Bit more on the plot

The first trailer didn't reveal much about the plot, besides suggesting that Lucia and her partner will be a criminal duo. It also suggested that the former will be in jail at some point in the story.

GTA 6 trailer 2 might reveal just a bit more about the plot, or the general context of the storyline and major characters. This was done in Grand Theft Auto 5 as well as Red Dead Redemption 2's second trailers, so we can expect that pattern to be repeated again.

5) Release date

As of this writing, only a broad GTA 6 release window is known, that is Fall 2025. This was revealed by Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, during an earnings call in May 2024. In the earnings calls that have taken place since so far, the same release window has been reiterated by the company.

However, given that we are now in the title's release year, we can expect an exact date, or at least the month, to be revealed in GTA 6 trailer 2. Having said that, some fans are speculating that these details might be revealed during Take-Two Interactive's next earnings call, which will take place on February 6, 2025, but that remains to be seen.

