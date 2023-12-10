Vehicles are an integral part of Grand Theft Auto titles, and the first official trailer for GTA 6 showcased many that will be a part of this upcoming installment. While Rockstar Games is expected to add several new rides in the highly anticipated sequel, quite a few vehicles seen in older games in the series might make a comeback as well.

This article will offer a look at the top 10 vehicles seemingly returning in GTA 6. Each will be ranked based on performance in Grand Theft Auto Online, as that is the latest game in the series.

Top 10 vehicles seemingly returning in GTA 6: Grotti Cheetah Classic, Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire, and more

10) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee has been in almost every GTA game, so it wasn't really surprising to see it in the sequel's trailer. While it has a decent top speed of 117.75 mph in Grand Theft Auto Online, that figure can be increased to 153.00 mph via HSW upgrades on the game's PS5 and Xbox Series X/S versions.

9) Imponte Ruiner

The Imponte Ruiner has been a part of Grand Theft Auto 4, as well as Grand Theft Auto 5 and Online. The GTA 6 trailer featured what looked like this vehicle for a brief moment in one of the social media clips.

This car has a top speed of 118.75 mph in Grand Theft Auto Online and can be stolen from NPCs.

8) Grotti Carbonizzare

The Grotti Carbonizzare was seemingly spotted in the sequel's Ocean Drive-inspired area in the trailer. It can hit a 119.50 mph top speed in Grand Theft Auto Online.

It's worth noting that several districts from GTA 6's Vice City map leak, including the aforementioned Ocean Drive-like area, are expected to return.

7) Grotti Cheetah Classic

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is one of the most iconic cars in this series and has also appeared in games like GTA Vice City. It was seen in Grand Theft Auto 6's Ocean Drive and is seemingly based on the Ferrari Testarossa and 512 BB. In terms of performance, it can go as fast as 120.25 mph in GTA Online.

6) Pfister Comet Retro Custom

The Pfister Comet Retro Custom was seen in an aerial shot in the trailer. It is a variant of the standard Pfister Comet in Grand Theft Auto Online and can attain a top speed of 121.25 mph in that game.

5) Grotti Furia

The Grotti Furia was seen driving ahead of Lucia's car in one of the trailer's shots. This car is an amalgamation of several Ferrari automobiles, and it can go as fast as 122.00 mph in Grand Theft Auto Online.

4) Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire

The Bravado Gauntlet Hellfire is also among the many GTA 6 cars in this shot. This ride can hit an impressive top speed of 125.25 mph in GTA Online, and its design is a blend of:

2018 Dodge Challenger Demon

Fifth-gen Chevrolet Camaro

Sixth-gen Ford Mustang.

3) Bravado Buffalo STX

Bravado Buffalo STX was seemingly spotted as a police vehicle in the sequel's trailer. In Grand Theft Auto Online, it can go as fast as 126.25 mph, is compatible with Imani Tech Upgrades, and has bullet-resistant windows.

2) Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio

The Pfister Comet S2 Cabrio was seen parked behind the Cheetah Classic in Grand Theft Auto 6's trailer. It is Rockstar's iteration of the Porsche 911 Turbo S Cabriolet and can attain a 129.00 mph top speed in Grand Theft Auto Online.

1) Invetero Coquette D10

The Invetero Coquette D10 was also spotted on Grand Theft Auto 6's Ocean Drive. This car's stylish design is based on the Chevrolet Corvette C8, and it has a 130.00 mph top speed in Grand Theft Auto Online.

