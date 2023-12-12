PS5 Pro will be released before GTA 6: Rumor explored

Ever since the official GTA 6 trailer debuted on December 5, 2023, the internet has been buzzing with the craziest rumors and speculations about the game. Everyone is trying to guess all of the new features the title will offer, the platforms it will be released on, and more. Now, according to a brand-new rumor, PS5 Pro will be released before Grand Theft Auto 6 even comes out.

Here’s a brief investigation into the speculation and a possible explanation of why it could be true. Fans should note that most of the Grand Theft Auto 6 rumors come from fans and other sources. They are not confirmed by Rockstar Games.

GTA 6 will be a PS5 Pro-ready title, according to rumor

As seen in the post above, YouTuber SKizzleAXE took to X (formerly Twitter) to share the rumor that the PS5 Pro will be released before GTA 6. According to their analysis, there’s a possibility that the PS5 Pro will be out by November 2024.

The speculation arose after the PS5 Pro's specifications got leaked on the internet. Here are the reported specifications of Sony’s next mid-gen PlayStation hardware:

CPU:

4nm, AMD Zen 2,

8 Core 16 Threads,

4.4Ghz Variable

GPU:

AMD Radeon Custom RDNA 3

56-60 CU

2Ghz – 2.5Ghz Variable

14-29 TFlops

2x Hardware Ray Tracing Acceleration

RAM:

16GB GDDR6 Unified

576 GB/s Memory Bandwidth

256 Bit Bus

Storage:

2TB PCIe Gen 4 SSD

5.5 GB/s

Ports:

802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax/6/6E,7

1 Gig Ethernet

Bluetooth 5.3

Accelerator:

Custom AI Accelerator

Based XDNA2 NPU

The specifications of any upcoming gaming platforms usually leak when the dev kits for the same are either sent to the title developers or are about to be sent.

Additionally, the rumor coincides with a former Rockstar Games developer's comments about PlayStation consoles being the priority of the studio when developing games like Grand Theft Auto 6. Here’s what they said:

“A PC port always comes later because they wanna prioritize what sells first”

As can be seen in the footage, GTA 6 on PS5 will likely be given priority over the Xbox or PC version. The fact that all of these happened in a short amount of time could mean something. This ultimately leads to the speculation of a PS5 Pro coming before the upcoming game by Rockstar Games.

The developer hasn’t shared any GTA 6 release date so far, further suggesting the title could be out by the end of 2025, giving the PS5 Pro version enough time to be optimized for the new hardware.

Fans are requested to take all of the speculations and rumors with a pinch of salt until Rockstar Games or Sony confirms them.

