Rockstar gives free 600k+ Subs to GTA 5 RP Twitch community (Biggest Sub Gifting collaboration)

Rockstar Games and Twitch collaboration is going to reward the GTA 5 RP community and fans on the livestreaming platform soon. In a blog post on December 13, 2023, Twitch announced the upcoming collaboration with the iconic video game developers for one whole week, dubbed “Biggest Sub Gifting collaboration ever.”

GTA 5 RP community will get more than 600,000 subscriptions throughout the collaboration week, which will start on December 15, 2023, and end on December 21, 2023.

GTA 5 RP Twitch community is in for a treat, thanks to Rockstar Games colloboration

Expand Tweet

As can be seen in the aforementioned post, even some notable Rockstar Games insiders like Tez2 highlighted this collaboration between the two titans in the entertainment industry. The collaboration is a part of Twitch’s recently announced End-of-Year Bonus Round.

According to Twitch’s blog post, the subscriptions will be gifted to dedicated RP fans worldwide in the form of Sub Tokens. These Sub Tokens can then be redeemed for a Gift Sub or one-month Tier 1 sub on a channel of one’s choosing. The chosen fans will receive a push notification, email, and on-site notification from Twitch.

Here’s how GTA 5 RP streamers can take advantage of this mega collaboration between Twitch and Grand Theft Auto 5 developers’ Rockstar Games:

Streamers can publish streaming schedules in advance so their followers will know when they are going live throughout the special week.

This is another huge step by Rockstar Games to support the roleplaying community after officially acquiring the FiveM and RedM developers Cfx.re in August of last year.

Rockstar Games is on a roll with the Grand Theft Auto 6 announcement

It is the best time to be a fan of the Grand Theft Auto series, as the studio recently released the official Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer on December 5, 2023. The 91-second video alone broke multiple Guinness World Records within 24 hours of its release, so the game has made history already.

Since then, numerous rumors and speculations have been circulating on the internet regarding the studio’s upcoming title. According to one such rumor, the PS5 Pro will be launched ahead of the game, so the developers will likely optimize the game for the hardware.

In related news, GTA Trilogy on Netflix releases today.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar will utilize the FiveM team for GTA 6 as well? Yes No 1 votes