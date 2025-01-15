Should GTA 6 have gyms like GTA San Andreas?

Grand Theft Auto fans are excited to see what new features Rockstar Games could introduce in GTA 6. However, many also want a few mechanics from past entries in the series to return. One such feature is the gym from GTA San Andreas. The 2004 title included multiple gyms across its map, wherein players could work out with different equipment via mini-games.

In a nutshell, this was quite an immersive and fun feature that has sadly yet to be seen in the series again, and Rockstar Games should consider bringing it back in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note - This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. Gyms have not been confirmed to be in Grand Theft Auto 6 yet.

Why Rockstar Games should add GTA San Andreas-like gyms in GTA 6

As mentioned, players can use various equipment at gyms in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. These include dumbells, barbells, a stationary bicycle, and even a treadmill, which can be interacted with via simple mini-games.

What's interesting is that working out at the gym is not just a visual in the 2004 Rockstar Games title; it has an effect on some of Carl "CJ" Johnson's character attributes, like Muscle and Stamina. Working out regularly can result in the protagonist developing a muscular physique over time.

This is an interactive and immersive form of character customization, one that might be interesting to have in Grand Theft Auto 6. Its exclusion in franchise entries since San Andreas did not affect them too much, but its inclusion could have made the general gameplay outside of story missions a bit more fun.

Another notable aspect of GTA San Andreas' gyms is learning new fighting styles. Players can learn Boxing, Kung Fu, and Muay Thai and then use their moves in melee combat. The animations are great to see in action and give players a reason to indulge in hand-to-hand fights, which is something that can take a backseat in Grand Theft Auto games due to the availability of countless weapons.

A look at Lucia and her partner in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Rockstar Games)

GTA 5's melee combat is pretty underwhelming, so reintroducing the ability to learn different fighting styles at Gyms in Grand Theft Auto 6 could be a good idea. This would keep the upcoming title's melee combat fresh and fun to use in missions or general gameplay.

Lastly, gyms could act as accessible interiors, which is something fans want to see lots of in Grand Theft Auto 6. Therefore, Rockstar Games should consider adding GTA San Andreas-like Gyms to the upcoming title.

Readers should note that Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed the inclusion of this feature in its next title. More information is expected to be provided as we get closer to GTA 6's release window.

