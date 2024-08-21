Will GTA 6 be on PC: Everything known so far

Will GTA 6 be on PC is a question that's being asked by many gamers. The highly anticipated Grand Theft Auto title is set for a fall 2025 launch, but only on current-gen consoles, such as the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S. Rockstar Games has remained silent on the matter, which is why many PC gamers are wondering if they will ever get to play the upcoming title.

However, based on the history of Grand Theft Auto games' release patterns, an eventual PC port could possibly drop a year or two after the game's release on consoles. With that said, let's analyze will GTA 6 be on PC or not.

Note: This article is purely speculative and a PC port for Grand Theft Auto 6 has not been officially confirmed yet.

Will GTA 6 be on PC? Previous Grand Theft Auto games' release patterns suggest so

There has been no official statement by Rockstar Games regarding the question of will GTA 6 be on PC. That said, Grand Theft Auto titles have typically launched on consoles first, followed by a delayed PC release. When Grand Theft Auto 3 was originally released in October 2001, it was only available on the PlayStation 2. The game then received a PC port in May 2002.

Its successor, Grand Theft Auto Vice City, also first dropped on the PlayStation 2 in October 2002, followed by a PC release in May 2003. Grand Theft Auto San Andreas shared a similar release pattern, releasing on the PlayStation 2 in October 2004 and then on PC in June of the following year.

Grand Theft Auto 4 was out for the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 in April 2008 and then on PC in December of the same year. Its successor, Grand Theft Auto 5, dropped on the same consoles in September 2013, then on PS4 and Xbox One in 2014. It finally got a PC release in April 2015.

So, while the GTA 6 release date for current-gen consoles is set for fall 2025, a potential PC port might arrive a year or two later.

Additionally, according to a report by VGC on May 31, 2024, the CEO of Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two Interactive, was asked about the lack of a GTA 6 PC port announcement at the TD Cowen conference. He allegedly responded that was not something that could be set in stone, and that Rockstar has its own approach to platforms.

Furthermore, he added that they will make more announcements in due time.

Will GTA 6 be on PC? Conclusion

Since many previous Grand Theft Auto titles have been released on consoles considerably earlier before arriving on PC, Rockstar could do the same with the series' next installment as well. In short, the PC version of GTA 6 might launch in 2026 or 2027, but that remains to be seen.

Readers are once again reminded that this is all just speculation and a PC port of the game has yet to be confirmed.

